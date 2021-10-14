Crop production under solar panels studied

Solar-energy generation is becoming an increasingly profitable use for cropland. But it has led to concerns that solar farms will displace food production.
One possible solution to the issue is agrivoltaics – the co-locating of agriculture and solar-photovoltaic panels. That could potentially maintain crop production, produce renewable energy, reduce water use and increase farm profitability.
But farmers need assistance in determining crops and locations best suited for agrivoltaic systems. Also needed is assistance in solar-panel design and placement that can maintain or increase crop yields.
Researchers recently were awarded a $10-million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to study how to best optimize design for agrivoltaic systems in a variety of land types and climate scenarios.
The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is the lead institute on the four-year project – "Sustainably Co-locating Agricultural and Photovoltaic Electricity Systems.” Partnering with Illinois are the University of Arizona, Colorado State University, Auburn University, the University of Chicago and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
Greg Barron-Gafford, a professor in the school of geography, development and environment at the University of Arizona, will be the project’s physical-science lead. Barron-Gafford's research team in 2017 began growing crops beneath 9-foot solar arrays at the university's Biosphere 2 facility.
Barron-Gafford found that agrivoltaics increases the efficiency of both solar panels and crop production. Water released by plants cools the solar panels, which increases their efficiency and electrical output. Shade from the panels increases plant productivity and saves water.
The new multi-institution project will use a new 1.5-acre Agrivoltaics Learning Lab at the University of Arizona as one of its three research sites. The Arizona laboratory, along with research sites in Illinois and Colorado, will be used to assess microclimatic and plant responses to the presence of solar panels.
“We'll be able to measure a lot more food crops at once,” Barron-Gafford said. “And we'll be able to do a lot more manipulations such as seeing just how much we can reduce water use and still meet food needs."
Andrea Gerlak, a professor in the school of geography, development and environment at the University of Arizona, will be deputy director of the project's social-science research. She and her colleagues will conduct focus groups with diverse stakeholders, such as farmers, solar-industry people and politicians, to learn what drives their decisions about using agrivoltaics systems and how their opinions change as new research results become available. Visit geography.arizona.edu for more information.