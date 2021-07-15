Crop usage difficult to quantify

For data that trend to increase through time, it can be difficult to consider the base level or what is “normal.” The challenge comes frequently with yields, where 2004’s record-shattering national yield of 160.3 bushels per acre is actually a high-water mark for a big U.S. crop. There are also challenges when considering corn- and soybean-usage trends, the topic of this week’s post.
Corn
Figure 1 shows U.S. corn usage since 2000-2021; it includes the current estimate for the 2021-2022 marketing year. At 15 billion in 2020-2021 and 14.8 billion in 2021-2022, recent usage has been among the biggest levels observed in history. But we must consider the increasing trend through time.
U.S. corn usage has increased at an average rate of 262 million bushels per year. The trend line explains a decent share of the variability through time – r-squared of 0.874.
Figure 2 shows the annual departure from the trend line, or what actual usage was compared to what the trend line suggests as “normal.” The year 2012 stands out. Responding to the widespread U.S. drought and very-tight stocks, market prices rallied to aggressively ration corn usage. That year usage was 1.8 billion bushels less than trend. On the other hand usage was about 1.1 billion bushels more than trend in 2007-2008.
In recent years commentary has centered on strong usage. Usage is certainly improved from 2019-2020 levels but corn usage has been at or less than the trend line. Usage has slipped to less than current estimates for 2021-2022 only three other times in the past two decades.
Soybeans
Figure 3 shows annual usage and trend line for soybeans. Since 2000-2021, soybean usage has increased by 87 million bushels per year. Again the trend line is more insightful than one might initially expect. Like corn, soybean usage has improved in recent years.
In 2020-2021 total soybean usage was at its biggest departure from the trend in the data – by an additional 300 million bushels. That was an abrupt change from usage, which was 200 million bushels less than trend during the trade war of 2019-2020. To that point, the trade-war impact can be seen in Figure 4 as total soybean usage went from more than the trend line – by almost 300 million bushels – to well less than trend.
Figure 4 also provides some insights into price rationing. Commodity prices are more for 2021-2022 but current usage estimates are still at more than trend. Usage during the 2012 drought was rationed by more than 400 million bushels.
Wrapping it Up
Total usage is impacted by many individual components. A simple trend line is not sufficient for creating a forecast but it can help highlight the situation. For corn, recent usage has been at or less than the trend line. For 2021-2022 usage is expected to slip to well less than the trend line. The corn story for 2021-2022 is a bit tricky to summarize. On the one hand usage is strong despite recently inflated prices. On the other hand usage has decreased further from the trend line, more than one might initially expect.
Soybean usage is also expected to decrease in 2021-2022 but will decrease from very-strong levels in 2020-2021 and will remain at more than the trend line. One can see the impacts of the trade war.
Remember that data for 2021-2022 are early estimates and could significantly change, especially if yields come in well more than or less than trend. We will continue to update and review the data.
David Widmar is an agricultural economist with Agricultural Economic Insights. Visit aei.ag for more information.