Cropland good fit for wetland

PORTAGE, Wis. -- More than 40 acres of former farmland northwest of Portage will be restored to wetland next year, the first Columbia County property to join Wisconsin’s Wetland Mitigation Program.
Owner Mark Heinze bought the land in the town of Lewiston a few years ago to grow corn, alfalfa and soybeans. But the wet ground wasn’t ideal for farming even though that had been its use since at least the 1870s, Heinze said. When his family heard the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was interested in obtaining more land for wetland easements, they thought it made sense — both practically and financially — to offer theirs.
“As a farmer it’s a little hard to see land come out of cropping that had been farmed forever, but I think it was a good fit this time for that land,” Heinze said.
He sold 43.61 acres of Heinze Dairy land as a conservation easement to the DNR, keeping half the property to continue farming. Heinze said he also owns and rents other land in the county for crops.
A sixth-generation farmer, Heinze and his family now operate Lewiston Farmstead Meats. They sell beef and pork from a stand on their farm and at the Portage farmers market after ending their dairy practice for financial reasons. He said they were cut in 2017 by their processor, Grassland Dairy; they sold their cows in spring 2019.
The meat business has been going well.
“But it’s just so completely different,” Heinze said. “I mean I grew up on the dairy with the cows and milking cows.”
It wasn’t easy to transition but is improving, he said. And the easement sale should help.
Valued at $199,000, the easement acquisition was approved in October by the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board. It's the only Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust project in Columbia County, said Josh Brown, program coordinator.
The program, started in 2014, is intended to offset environmental damage that developments have on wetlands. Developers whose projects will harm wetlands can apply for and purchase wetland credits from the DNR. The agency will then use the money to purchase land for wetland restoration within the same watershed. As of October the program has raised almost $24 million through mitigation-credit sales and has spent about $7 million on mitigation projects, Brown said.
Most easements are in the range of 40 to 60 acres, putting the Heinze Dairy project within that average. Credit sales showed no developments in Columbia County that led to the mitigation effort. Because the Heinze property is in the Fox River Watershed it could have been funded by wetland impacts spanning several counties, including the Green Bay area.
“We’re hoping to probably restore the land in 2021, summer or fall,” Brown said.
That means preparing it and planting native wetland species so it meets performance standards. It takes five years to evaluate whether it meets those standards before the project can be considered complete, he said.
Once restoration is complete the property must be opened to the public for hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and cross-country skiing, said Real Estate Section Chief Jim Lemke. It will be accessible off Muskrat Road.
Heinze said he thinks it’s a good program, saying it’s important to ensure Wisconsin maintains good-quality wetlands. His family also uses no-till farming, crop rotations and rotational grazing in their conservation efforts.
“Our family has been here a long time, and it’s very important to us to take care of the environment,” he said.
