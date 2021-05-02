Culver’s hosts design contest

The Wisconsin-based Culver’s restaurant chain is sponsoring a contest through May 21. Contestants may choose from a T-shirt, hat or mug template for their design that could be featured as an official "Thank You Farmers Project" apparel item. The contest is an extension of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, which works to support agricultural education. The prizes are listed.
- Grand prize – $1,000, a Culver's-branded cooler customized with the winning design, T-shirt, hat and mug
- Runner-up – $250, T-shirt, hat and mug
- Honorable mention – $100, hat and mug
Contestants must submit their design – either drawn, sketched or digitally designed – using the form on the contest page. Enter by May 21. Winners will be announced by June 1. Visit culvers.com/swagriculturecontest for more information.