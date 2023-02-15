Holy cow the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is coming Feb. 21 to the Resch Expo in Green Bay.
Since 1981 the contest has been hosted biennially by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. Dairy manufacturers from across the nation enter their cheese, butter and yogurt for technical judgment. As of Jan. 25, there were 2,249 entrants from across the nation registered in the competition.
Grace Atherton, communications director for the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, has the inside scoop on all things competitive dairy. She's detailed the competition day-by-day.
Picture it: A variety of dairy experts, curd nerds and “a-swiss-ionados” seated at tables of two, interrogating 113 entry classes of lactose from aged Cheddar to flavored yogurt, unsalted butter to those hard-to-pronounce stinky cheeses, to sniff out the true cream of the crop.
The judges are well-equipped for the task. Atherton said each judge is paired with entries based on expertise.
“Some judges are experts in whey powders, while others know blue-veined cheeses like the back of their hand,” she said.
The three-day judging period begins with a maximum 100 points allotted to each entry. Skilled technical judges come from across the nation to take part, deducting points for defects they find in flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and other attributes.
After that round of judging a gold medal, a silver medal and a bronze medal are awarded to the three best-scoring entries in each class.
The last day resembles something like American Idol, but with inanimate, edible contestants. Judges come together to vote on which cheeses will advance to the nation’s best-20 -- a great honor, especially in Dairyland. Once the best-20 are narrowed, each cheese is re-evaluated and given a score. Those scores are averaged and the entry with the best average score becomes the U.S. Champion. The two next-best-scoring entries become the First and Second Runners-Up.
“The competition can get hot,” Atherton said. “It’s not uncommon to see entries differentiated by tenths or even hundredths of a point.”
Preliminary judging is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first two days of the contest. Samples will also be provided so visitors can judge with their tastebuds. Those interested can also tune in online at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at USChampionCheese.org and www.facebook.com/USChampionshipCheeseContest for the final announcement.
Visit www.wischeesemakersassn.org and www.facebook.com/USChampionshipCheeseContest for more information.