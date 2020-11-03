Agricultural robotics may follow the software-as-a-service business model as developers look to scale adoption around the world. The business model involves software being licensed on a subscription basis. A similar model for a harvesting robot, for example, could help farmers evaluate the technology without needing to invest large amounts of capital.
“We’re coming to market as a service,” said Dan Steere, CEO and co-founder of Abundant Robotics of Hayward, California.
The mission of Abundant Robotics is to automate orchard agriculture. The company has begun with development of a robotic apple harvester. It travels orchard rows, recognizes and picks ripe apples – using artificial intelligence – and deposits the apples in large bins.
A prototype is currently in small-scale commercial trials in Washington state. Earlier in the year Abundant Robotics also tested the harvester in New Zealand.
The company plans to begin manufacturing soon, Steere said. Abundant Robotics will own and operate the machines, and contract with growers to harvest apples. Farmers are already comfortable with custom-harvesting services. The company rather than the farmer will be responsible for dealing with any potential issues with the new-generation technology.
“Adoption curves are faster when you offer as a service rather than a sale and we’ve had positive responses,” he said. “That’s how we’ll begin scaling.”
Depending on growth of adoption the company may expand its line of robots for other tree-fruit crops, he said.
Eric Adamson is the CEO and co-founder of Tortuga AgTech, headquartered in Denver. The company has developed a robotic strawberry picker. It already has a commercial fleet and is currently scaling into its first commercial contract.
“We’re starting small – building a larger fleet and scaling into contracts,” Adamson said. “The service model helps reduce barriers to entry.”
The grower is replacing one operating expense – labor – with another, a harvest contract, he said. That’s versus the grower needing to make a new capital investment.
As a grower sees what the robot can do, he or she may identify other tasks it could complete. In that case the robotic developer may be able to provide more value-added services, he said. But expanding the market for agricultural robotics won’t be without its challenges. If a robotic harvester or other solution requires a farm to dramatically change processes, for example, farmers will unlikely be willing to adopt it.
“If you can plug into their operations and do it as painlessly as possible then that’s a solution they need,” he said.
Another challenge for robotics companies is making at-scale reliable hardware and software that identifies and picks ripe fruit – and does the job as well as humans, he said.
Yet another challenge is internet connectivity. There may not be sufficient bandwidth in many rural areas to rely on a distributed network, Steere said.
“A lot of intelligence capability is built into these (robotic) systems, but it all has to reside locally,” he said. “We can’t rely on distributed networks.”
Tortuga AgTech and Abundant Robotics are focused on specialty-crop sectors. In addition to producing excellent-value crops the sectors are quite dependent on manual labor – labor that’s increasingly scarce. Labor, Adamson said, is a specialty grower’s greatest line-item expense.
“We’re trying to solve a very big problem for a very large number of growers,” he said.
Investors such as Yamaha Motor Ventures are attracted to the specialty-crop market.
“We’ve gravitated to high-value crops,” said Nolan Paul, who leads global food- and agricultural-technology-investment opportunities for Yamaha Motor Ventures.
Previously Paul was head of research and development in strategy and emerging technology for Driscoll’s, known for its berry production and sales. He also was an investment banker for Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital.
In the past 18 months Yamaha Motor Ventures has invested in a number of agricultural-robotics companies. It has focused on companies engaged in field- and post-harvest data management. And it’s expanding its focus on supply-chain and downstream technologies, he said.
Steere said Google Ventures is Abundant Robotics’ largest investor. Yamaha Motor Ventures and Kubota Corporation also have investments in the company. Kubota stated it intends to contribute to labor-saving and efficiency improvement in farming by investing in companies such as Abundant Robotics.
Visit abundantrobotics.com and tortugaagtech.com and yamahamotor.vc and kubota.com and thriveagrifood.com for more information.
Visit youtu.be/aijzVv6UeLQ to watch a video about the Abundant Robotics apple harvester. Visit youtu.be/ZY-iAUyTyHY to watch a video about Tortuga AgTech's robotic strawberry picker.