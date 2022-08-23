Cycle of life circles to remake connections

Falling liquid tries to become spheres like raindrops. Planets circle the sun. Seasons rotate through a cycle – as does life.
Life is intimately connected in a web to land, air, water, plants and animals. And the beings on earth who need other beings in order to live are humans. If all those things were made by a higher power, aren’t they hints of greater knowledge – of the keys to the secret of life?
In many parts of the world humans grew away from land, plants and animals as modernization spread. Many seem to now believe food comes from a supermarket. Medicine comes from a pharmacy. Mental health has nothing to do with what one does all day. Truth comes from influencers online. And agriculture is something apart from human life. To many it’s an industry operating in the background.
For thousands of years following the most recent ice age, people were cultivating crops in the part of North America that surrounds Lake Superior. Some used raised beds of earth that were carefully tended. They fertilized, amended soil, used biochar, and selected seeds and plants to ensure harmony and productivity in a web of seasons and cycles of life. Some of the people are still here – and many are reclaiming their agricultural tradition as they renew their culture.
Mino Bimaadiziiwin Gitigaanin– translation the Good Life Farm – is a web of intensively farmed plots, raised beds, orchards, high-tunnels and a greenhouse on Miskwaabikaang – the lands of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The Pow-Wow grounds are just across Wisconsin Highway 13. A modern medical center and pharmacy has been built adjoining Mino Bimaadiziiwin Gitigaanin. The arrangement was random, like the placement of trees and understory in the forest, but fortuitous.
Allissa Stutte manages Mino Bimaadiziiwin Gitigaanin.
“The mission of the farm is to support the food-sovereignty goals of Red Cliff (Miskwaabikaang),” she said. “I describe the farm as a multidimensional place. Not only are we growing produce and distributing it directly to the community, we are also involved in equipment-lending programs so community members can borrow equipment for traditional harvesting activities like fishing, or collecting sap and making syrup.”
The farm works with the nearby medical clinic and has a Healing Garden Group for folks in recovery from substance abuse. Often people who tend gardens find the work therapeutic. There are gardening workshops for families who then plant seeds and plants from Mino Bimaadiziiwin Gitigaanin in gardens at home.
Though it isn’t large, much is going on at the farm. There is a 5-acre orchard with trees that are as old as 100 years. Pruning takes place in the winter; 20 new trees were planted this year. There is an acre devoted to intensive diversified vegetable production. A flock of chickens provides eggs.
The majority of students in the nearest public-school district, Bayfield, Wisconsin, are Red Cliff Tribal members.
“We work with the Bayfield School District, both here on the farm and also during the spring sugar-bush season,” Stutte said. “The goal of our sugar-bush program is not just gathering sap and making syrup; it has an educational component. We try to get all of the elementary-school classes out to the sugar bush every year.
“A lot of produce goes to the Bayfield School District for the cafeteria. We run an on-farm stand for community members. We are building a mobile market that will give us the ability to take our farm stand to different neighborhoods in Red Cliff. So this year we will provide produce to people who don’t have reliable transportation. We have a sliding scale we use to determine what people pay for produce; the scale starts at zero.”
Produce grown on the farm stocks boxes for community-supported-agricultural programs that provide vegetables, fruit and fish to participants. The fish is caught in Lake Superior and is supplied by the nearby Tribally owned Red Cliff Fish Company. Contents in the boxes vary week to week; they may include favorites like tomatoes and beans or less-common items like napa cabbage. News from the farm is included as well as instructions regarding storage and recipes.
Mino Bimaadiziiwin Gitigaanin is part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture 638 demonstration project; 638 funding is commonly used by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to provide funds that tribes can spend using their own discretion. The 638 funding from USDA gives tribes the opportunity to make their own decisions when sourcing food so it can be sourced from local and Indigenous vendors. In that way the USDA’s 638 project reinforces tribal sovereignty.
Every time one looks at Mino Bimaadiziiwin Gitigaanin, something is happening. Fish offal from the Red Cliff Fish Company is composted here. Native plants are populating a lowland to help pollinators like bees. Trees and native plants are being used to outcompete and replace invasive species like reed canary grass. Some of the plants in raised beds are harvested for traditional medicines and teas by tribal members.
“This farm is for the community,” Stutte said. “We are always trying to listen to our community to determine what this farm should be.”
As farm operations change to reflect community needs, a balance between accessibility, service and revenue generation is maintained. Stutte and her colleagues communicate with other Tribal programs as the farm develops and refines its strategic plans for the future. As part of the Treaty Natural Resources department the farm collaborates with tribal fisheries and the tribal fish hatchery as well as people who work with wildlife and forestry.
The Native American Nations in northern Wisconsin during the 1800s ceded the land that comprises the northern third of the state to the U.S. Government in a series of nation-to-nation treaties. Under those treaties the Native American Nations retained the traditional rights to hunt, fish and gather on those lands as well as in the waters on them.
Some people have been growing food in northern Wisconsin for countless generations and some of their descendants are still. At Mino Bimaadiziiwin Gitigaanin, the Good Life Farm, agriculture is firmly connected to the web of life in Miskwaabikaang, the Red Cliff Nation. Agriculture helps ensure sovereignty for a people now, as it has for people since the most recent ice age. And Mino Bimaadiziiwin Gitigaanin, through produce cycles each year as well as cooperation and education, continues to renew the connection to land, air, water, plants and animals.
Visit www.redcliff-nsn.gov/farm for more information.
