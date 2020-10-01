Several companies and cooperatives recently were selected to receive grants totaling $230,000. The grants were awarded by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. The grant recipients are listed.
Bennett Valley Cheese of Gilmanton, Wisconsin
Award – $16,489
Project Summary – Bennett Valley Cheese is building an artisan-cheese plant and on-site storefront near a small Jersey dairy farm from which it sources milk. Bennett Valley will make cheese curds for sale in its store, as well as in local restaurants, taverns and convenience stores.
Carr Valley Cheese Company of La Valle, Wisconsin
Award – $16,489
Project Summary – Carr Valley Cheese Company is a fourth-generation artisan-cheese plant purchasing equipment and designing a production area to create a new line of flavored, pasteurized cheese using local sheep's milk. The project is expected to create new jobs at the company’s processing facility in Fennimore, Wisconsin.
Country View Dairy LLC of Hawkeye, Iowa
Award – $20,000
Project Summary – In response to COVID-19 Country View Dairy, a family-operated dairy plant, has developed individual-serving frozen-yogurt treats that are sold at retail stores and food trucks. The company plans to expand production, sales and distribution of frozen-yogurt treats through new cooperative agreements with partners. It also will purchase a delivery cooler and design and purchase branded packaging.
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo, Wisconsin
Award – $12,500
Project Summary – Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese will install a water-use and circulation system to use less water to initially cool cheese. It also will use recirculated cold water and cold air to finish the cooling process to save money and resources.
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery of Ellsworth, Wisconsin
Award – $16,489
Project Summary – Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery plans to research and develop a new shelf-stable dairy product to diversify its value-added offerings for export markets.
Farm Life Creamery LLC of Ethan, South Dakota
Award – $16,514
Project Summary – Farm Life Creamery will purchase and install a vertical cheese press and manual cutter to support expanding its product line and to manufacture a new ethnic cheese type.
Marcoot Jersey Creamery of Greenville, Illinois
Award – $20,000
Project Summary – Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-farm creamery, will purchase new equipment to use whey to produce a new, high-protein frozen sports-recovery product.
McCluskey Brothers of Hillpoint, Wisconsin
Award – $15,031
Project Summary – McCluskey Brothers will purchase and install equipment to produce and package a new value-added dairy product – shredded cheese from its grass-fed herd– in its farmstead-cheese plant and custom-cheese conversion facility.
Metz's Hart-Land Creamery LLC of Rushford, Minnesota
Award – $20,000
Project Summary – Metz’s Hart-Land Creamery will use the grant to purchase a new cheese vat to expand cheese-curd production and sales to meet growing markets.
Redhead Creamery LLC of Brooten, Minnesota
Award – $20,000
Project Summary – In response to the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent loss of markets for cheese, Redhead Creamery began working with cheesemakers to comingle Minnesota-made cheeses for direct distribution. The company plans to someday help area makers form full pallets to export. The company will update facilities with construction of storage space, a cheese cave and covered concrete delivery ramp. It also will purchase a larger cooler.
Royal Guernsey Creamery LLC of Columbus, Wisconsin
Award – $20,000
Project Summary – Gurn-Z Meadow Farm, a seventh-generation dairy farm, will diversify business as it has launched a new processing venture, Royal Guernsey Creamery. It will make butter with milk from its farm at nearby Sassy Cow Creamery.
Taste and See Creamery of Boyceville, Wisconsin
Award – $20,000
Project Summary – Taste and See Creamery will purchase a vat pasteurizer for a new on-farm creamery it’s building on its grass-fed grazing dairy farm. The company also plans to host tour groups.
Yodelay Yogurt, LLC of Madison, Wisconsin
Award – $16,489
Project Summary – Yodelay Yogurt will design and build a custom case packer, eliminating the need for hand-making boxes. The change is expected to accommodate business growth as demand for value-added yogurt continues to increase.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance encompasses the dairy industries of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. It seeks to support farms and processors that are innovating with new products, technology and niches to boost the industry and keep the farm community strong.
Applicants not awarded grants in 2020 are urged to apply again in spring 2021. In the next funding period – running through 2023 – the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance will distribute more than $3.4 million in grants to dairy-farm and processing businesses in potential increments from $5,000 to $250,000. The alliance also will provide funding across market research, product development, training workshops and consultative services. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides program support. Visit turbo.cdr.wisc.edu/dairy-business-innovation-alliance and WisCheeseMakers.org for more information.