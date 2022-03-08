Dairy-cow numbers continue to decrease

Cow numbers in Ukraine have continued to decrease, as predicted, during the past year – by 6.6 percent to 1.56 million head as correlated in January 2022.
Ukraine dairy farms are split into either large industrialized businesses or small traditional family units. According to the Ukraine Association of Milk Producers the total number of cows on the large industrial farms was 422,100 thousand cows, which is a decrease of 0.4 percent or 1,800 cows compared to the corresponding date the previous year. Family farms house 1.14 million cows, which is 8.6 percent or 107,900 cows less than the previous year.
With increased access to technology the Ukraine dairy industry continues to improve. In the future a greater percentage of cows is forecast to be gradually housed on the industrial farms. That was prior to the Russian invasion.
But now the future bears a degree of uncertainty as farmers and their families have fled a number of regions, leaving many animals to fend for themselves.
The latest statistics showed the regions in Ukraine with the largest numbers of dairy cows on industrial farms.
• Poltava – 54,200 cows
• Cherkasy – 42,600 cows
• Chernihiv – 39,600 cows
Three regions at least increased cow numbers.
• Kherson increased 11.9 percent to 6,600 cows.
• Mykolaiv increased 6.6 percent to 6,500 cows.
• Volyn increased 5.7 percent to 18,500 cows.
Three regions showed the largest numbers of cows on smaller family farms.
• Khmelnytsky has 95,700 cows.
• Odessa has 77,500 cows.
• Transcarpathian has 77,100 cows.
In terms of milk production Ukraine produced 522,100 tonnes of milk in January 2022, which is 1.5 percent less than in January 2021. That was broken down into 243,300 tonnes or 46.6 percent of milk produced by industrial farms, which is an increase of 7 percent as compared to the previous year. Smaller family farms produced 278,800 tonnes.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.