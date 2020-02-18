LARCHWOOD, Iowa (AP) – Doug Stensland says his family’s dairy faced a decision in 2015, when what would become a farm-ending crisis for many operations was just beginning. His family needed to decide whether to grow bigger or do something different.
He didn’t foresee the prolonged downturn in the dairy industry.
“But we knew the small farm, the family farm, was probably going to have an uphill battle,” he said.
So instead of milking more cows the family decided to build a creamery. They started bottling milk, and making ice cream, cheese and butter. They opened the farm to visitors. They took their products to groceries and established their own retail stores.
Diversifying their operation – and adding value to their milk – has helped Stensland Family Farms buck a wave of dairy closings. Iowa, the 12th-largest milk producer in the United States, lost 97 dairies in 2019 or about 7 percent of the state’s operations, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Wisconsin, the nation’s second-largest milk producer in 2019, lost 778 dairies in 2019 or about 10 percent of its operations, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in Wisconsin.
For the Stenslands the cow-to-consumer plan is working.
“If we wouldn’t have done this we probably wouldn’t be in the dairy business anymore,” Stensland said.
The family’s products are sold in 200 grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and other locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota. The dairy is tripling its refrigerator and freezer space to accommodate growth. The family sells products in four locations – in nearby Sioux Falls, in South Dakota and from a store on their farm. They’re hoping to expand this year into more stores in Iowa.
Justin Stensland said using their milk to make ice cream and other products gives the family more power to affect prices.
“It’s hard to take when somebody else tells you, ‘This is the price of your milk,’” he said. “It takes a lot to make this all work ... but we wanted more control.”
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue attracted the ire of farmers this past fall when he told Wisconsin dairy producers he was unsure if small operations could survive. Many small dairies have been forced out of business, said Larry Tranel, an Iowa State University-Extension dairy specialist. But dairies of all sizes have struggled with losses during the past couple of years. It’s the most devastating downturn that Tranel said he’s seen in three decades of working with dairy farmers.
Depressed prices, large supplies and lost export markets – combined with inflated production costs – are also driving other types of operations out of business, such as livestock and grain farmers. But the farm downturn has hit dairies especially hard. Nationally about 2,700 dairies folded in 2018, according to the USDA.
No recent downturn has been longer, Tranel said. He estimates he spends about half his time helping farmers struggling with stress.
“People are losing their way of life,” he said. “They have a hard time understanding what’s going on.”
He compares the mental stress to the 1980s farm crisis, one of the worst recessions the industry has experienced. And although prices are beginning to rebound with production projected to decrease, Tranel said the recovery will likely take a few years as farmers work to dig out of debt and regain lost ground.
Doug Stensland said he didn’t expect to be milking cows in his 60s. In fact he closed the dairy when his father decided to retire from farming in 1989. His children were small, and he and his wife wanted to spend more time with them.
“I thought I was doing my kids a favor,” he said, releasing letting them from the hook of daily chores.
He grew corn, soybeans and alfalfa, and worked off the farm after closing the dairy. But twin sons Justin and Jason Stensland had other ideas. They asked to restart the dairy in 2004, when they were high school juniors.
“(I thought they’d) get it out of their blood,” Doug Stensland said.
Instead the boys continued working on the farm, expanding the herd to about 200 cows. About nine years ago they decided to add a robotic milker and automated systems for feeding the cows and scraping away their manure, mostly eliminating outside labor needs. That freed the brothers to consider expanding the business.
Justin Stensland said neither he nor Jason Stensland was excited about adding more cows. But they liked the idea of selling their milk, ice cream and other products directly to consumers.
Before taking the leap, Doug Stensland said, his sons asked the entire family to join the business – him and his wife, Mona Stensland; daughter, Leah Moller; son Kyle Stensland; daughters-in-law Chelsea and Paige Stensland; and his brother, Mark Stensland.
They all agreed.
“We all went to the end of the cliff and jumped off – and we’re still falling,” Doug Stensland joked.
Direct-to-consumer marketing is as old as farmers markets. But according to the USDA the concept is increasing as consumers seek fresh, local and organic foods – and farmers look for a more-sustainable business model.
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said on-farm dairy processors like the Stenslands have increased.
“More dairies are trying to control their destiny,” said Naig, who visited the Stensland farm this past month. “We see some people being successful in a very trying time for dairies.”
The Stensland farm is about 20 miles from Sioux Falls, with a metro area of 265,000 people. Although not all dairies are near a large city, Tranel said, more are well-positioned to make their own products. But he warned the move requires significant capital investment – and a lot of skills and labor to raise crops, care for animals, and make and market products as well as manage distribution.
Doug Stensland said he and his wife are betting the farm that the family enterprise will be a success.
“We’re all-in on this working,” he said.
The rest of the family is also financially committed to the new business model. Stensland Family Farms now employs about 20 full- and part-time workers in addition to the family. With expected growth this year, Justin Stensland said he expects the farm will use all the milk it produces to make ice cream and other products. They will need to look to nearby dairy partners to add to the supplies.
Doug Stensland said his family has mostly learned by trial and error – from making new products to jockeying for retail shelf space, to running retail shops and fine-tuning the lineup to consumer preferences. Justin Stensland said for example he and his mother worked for a year on recipes before adding the creamery to make ice cream. Having the vanilla flavor – the foundation for about 60 different ice creams – just right was the biggest challenge, he said.
“There have been mistakes,” Doug Stensland said.
Those include launching too many products and taking them to too many locations. The family has become more selective about the stores where their products are sold, and they no longer make butter because they use all their cream for ice cream.
“You have to learn stuff in the school of hard knocks,” he said. “None of it has been easy. But we’re all committed to making it work.”
And it helps, he said, to work closely with family to build a business that his grandchildren may want to join someday.
“I wouldn’t want to do it any differently,” he said. “It’s probably the most challenging thing I’ve ever done, but that’s good. We don’t have any regrets and never will.”
