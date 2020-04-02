What occurs in the environment surrounding an animal is just as important as what’s occurring inside the animal. An integrated approach to herd health can pay off in the bulk tank. To be productive a cow must be healthy with reproductive soundness and access to good nutrition. But despite healthy animals producers are still sometimes unable to meet the financial obligations of the farm. Healthy animals alone don’t guarantee profitability.
Troubleshooting the health of an entire farm rather than that of an individual cow is a common challenge. Symptoms of poor ‘health’ almost always hurt the farm’s bottom line. Either poor production is limiting profitability or the producer is seeking ways to improve production to increase profitability.
The challenge is finding ‘farm balance’ – harmonizing the number of cows with adequate production to meet cash-flow demands. The approach looks beyond ensuring a farm is providing enough resources to support animal health. It also involves allocating appropriate support to hired labor and environmental stewardship.
Understanding underlying factors important to farm health requires an integrated approach. It entails evaluating all areas of the operation – replacement animals, transition cows, milk production, reproduction and culling, production economics, and environmental stewardship.
It’s easy to migrate down a path and work to address issues that have minimal impact on profitability while missing big-picture items critical to maintain the farm’s health.
Our approach starts with evaluating reproductive data. Reproductive efficiency drives everything on a dairy farm – from daily milk output to the number of cows and heifers in the herd. Poor reproductive efficiency is a huge limiting factor in profitability.
If one’s herd pregnancy rate is less than 23 percent one should seek help to determine why. A pregnancy rate greater than 23 percent means a farm is capturing economic benefits from its reproductive program. Any anything less than that suggests the opposite.
That said nutrition by and large has the greatest impact on a dairy farm’s expenses and income potential. Nutrition trumps everything else. If the diet is balanced incorrectly or there’s an issue with a feedstuff other practices – such as cow-comfort upgrades – will be ineffective and add additional costs.
Most producers are current on rations and supplements thanks to consultants who manage their feed programs. But many producers need a better handle on how much it costs to feed a cow and how to track that metric over time. We’re frequently asked ‘How much does my ration cost?’ It’s a great question and the answer should be on the front page of every producer’s notebook. Feedstuffs alone account for 40 percent to 60 percent of a dairy farm’s expenses.
Monitoring production parameters such as pounds of milk, components and urea and nitrogen content lend insights to both the producer and the nutritionist on how cows are using their feed ration. When forage sources change or inventories limit inclusion rates one should rework rations. Changes in purchased feed ingredients also signal a need to start recalculating.
I have yet to visit a herd for a suspected disease requiring testing. Dairy producers have a fairly good handle on the traditional definition of animal health. The issue limiting profitability varies from elevated cost of production to reduced milk output.
Completing a cash-flow analysis and finding opportunities to improve is critical. It also allows for benchmarking. Almost every farm I’ve visited through the years has some aspect of their operation that’s limiting profitability. That could be elevated feed costs, large loan payments or poor crop yields. Identifying the problem isn’t difficult. Developing a game plan to correct the issue is more difficult, time consuming and intensive.
According to some economists 2020 holds promise for increased milk prices. Decisions made today will determine tomorrow’s milk production. Aside from correcting an obvious nutritional issue it generally takes six to 12 months for producers to see increases in milk production.
If prices do rise proceed cautiously with any profits generated. Milk prices will likely increase but not to levels we’ve seen in previous years. Becoming current on accounts payable and reestablishing lines of credit should be the focus in preparation for 2021. Capital purchases that don’t increase revenue directly should be approached with caution.
To improve profit margins work tirelessly to improve feed quality. Develop better management practices regarding cropping and incorporating hybrid selections and harvest time. The effects of poor forage quality are endless and really limit profit.
Visit vet.upenn.edu/ag@pennvet and vet.upenn.edu and search for "Center for Animal Health and Productivity" for more information.