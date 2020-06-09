OPINION With the recent announcement of the value of milk used for manufacturing dairy products, it’s almost certain the statistical price paid to dairy farmers for May production will probably go to less than $13 per hundredweight in Federal Order #1. The Class I price – milk used to bottle milk – plummeted to $14.67 per hundredweight for the month of June.
In addition to the terrible prices, many dairy farmers are calling regarding the problems they are having in receiving monies that are geared for dairy farmers. Other dairy farmers are complaining that their credit scores are being used against them on receiving their payments and/or not qualifying them for loans.
It’s easy to understand that many dairy farmers are witnessing their credit scores decrease when those same dairy farmers haven’t received a fair price for their milk since 2014. To make things worse for dairy farmers, the milk prices they are receiving are equal to the prices in 1980. When one recognizes those depressed milk prices being paid to dairy farmers, coupled with COVID-19, and now with much of the nation is reeling over racial tension, one can only wonder when normality will return to our dairy farmers and all agriculture producers – and society in general. The pricing problems facing dairy farmers could be avoided if the Specter-Casey bill, formerly known as S-1640 Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act, could have been approved.
The problems dairy farmers are experiencing obtaining their needed monies would have been prevented if the proper authorities had paid more attention to the current proposal that Pro-Ag has been promoting. The proposal is called the Dairy Farmers’ Survival and Hope Act. The act doesn’t call for dairy farmers to receive any direct payment. Instead the government would contribute the same amount of money that dairy farmers are supposed to receive. That money would have gone to all Federal Milk Marketing Orders, which would have supported prices for all dairy farmers. But again sensible programs are not listened to. Dairy farmers were supporting our proposal.
A couple of years ago we received several calls from dairy farmers in the western part of New York State. They were non-members who were threatened by a large dairy co-op to de-pool producers or simply no longer market their milk. After talking to many dairy farmers Pro-Ag submitted a proposal to the administrators of Federal Order #1, which would have allowed the same dairy farmers to have their milk marketed without being a member of the co-op. Someone in the dairy division rejected our proposal. I assume the majority of dairy farmers joined the co-op or else sold their cows.
Now the same thing happened to scores of dairy farmers threatened the same way in Pennsylvania. This time the attorney for Dairy Farmers of America made the same proposal to the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board, calling their proposal the same one that Pro-Ag had submitted to the Federal officials. This time the proposal didn’t fall on deaf ears. The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board approved the Pro-Ag proposal as submitted by Dairy Farmers of America. The board supported a sensible program for dairy farmers. Too bad the Federal people don’t listen as well as the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board.