About 12 million pounds of milk, cheese and butter have been distributed to food banks around Wisconsin since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program. Launched in April, the program is a partnership between the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin organization, the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The program has helped provide relief to a growing number of unemployed and underfed people in Wisconsin. And it’s helped the state’s dairy farmers; the Hunger Task Force and partnering food banks have been purchasing milk that might otherwise have been dumped due to the closure of many food-service customers during the pandemic.
More than 725,000 Wisconsinites became unemployed in early April due to the pandemic. The unemployment rate increased from 3 percent in January to 27 percent in April, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The Hunger Task Force has committed as much as $1 million to the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program; it has received substantial support from donors. Since the program was launched an additional $800,000 has been raised for the purchase of dairy products for food banks. The money is being used to purchase, process and distribute milk and other dairy products, according to the ag department.
“We were hit hard at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic; there was a dramatic increase in need in the first three weeks,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force. “We’ve since settled into a ‘new normal.’”
That’s because both the federal government and the state of Wisconsin increased the availability of food stamps – from a monthly to an every-other-week food-share program. Charitable organizations can’t respond as quickly as the food-share program, Tussler said.
And due to concerns about the virus spreading from households, food banks have been unable to host food drives, she said. The Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive held every May, for example, was canceled in 2020. Some food pantries also needed to close because they were operated by retirement-age people – a demographic group considered to be more susceptible to COVID-19.
Even before the pandemic the Hunger Task Force worked with food pantries across the state through a partnership with the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin. Since early April the Hunger Task Force saw its partnership increase from 25 to 81 member food pantries. Many of them had heard about the Dairy Recovery Program, Tussler said.
To date the Hunger Task Force has distributed 22,464 gallons of milk. And every week since the Dairy Recovery Program took effect, the task force has distributed more than 65,000 pounds of cheese to food banks across the state.
Among the organizations the Hunger Task Force has partnered with are Rolling Hills Dairy Producers and Chalet Cheese Co-op, both from Monroe, Wisconsin. The task force has purchased 18,000 pounds of Baby Swiss from Chalet Cheese.
Rolling Hills Dairy Producers delivered 100,000 pounds of milk to Brunkow Cheese of Darlington, Wisconsin. From that milk Brunkow Cheese produced 10,000 pounds of Cheddar cheese curds; they’re also pressing cheese into 40-pound blocks, according to Ryan Moore, a field representative for Rolling Hills Dairy. He and Bailey Fritsch, also a field representative for Rolling Hills Dairy, have been overseeing deliveries and related activities. They said the Dairy Recovery Program has been important to Rolling Hills’ 159 farmer-members in 12 Wisconsin counties and two counties in northern Illinois.
“Because of the program not a drop of milk has been dumped,” Fritsch said.
Moore said, “And participating is the right thing to do.”
While farmers don’t receive full market price for the milk, they are receiving some income.
Rolling Hills also is working with Edelweiss Cheese of New Glarus, Wisconsin. The cheese company is producing 2-pound blocks of Muenster cheese that will be distributed to food banks, Fritsch said.
Westby Cooperative Creamery in Westby, Wisconsin, has long donated dairy products on a weekly basis to food banks such as Second Harvest, Wafer and smaller food pantries. Pete Kondrup, the cooperative’s general manager, said funds now being made available to food banks helps them purchase dairy products and that helps farmers. Westby Cooperative Creamery recently was able to sell about $70,000 worth of butter and cottage cheese to Second Harvest.
Wisconsin dairy farmers also are being paid to supply milk to Kemps, which is producing thousands of gallons of milk at its facility in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. That milk is being distributed by Engelhardt Dairy of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, for the Hunger Task Force.
In addition to providing food to people in need and helping farmers, the Dairy Recovery Program has helped put people back to work, Tussler said.
Visit hungertaskforce.org and datcp.wi.gov and wisconsindairy.org for more information.