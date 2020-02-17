Members of the Dairy Innovation Hub advisory council recently held their first in-person meeting. The Dairy Innovation Hub was established to capitalize on research and development at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls. The hub was awarded $8.8 million in state funding in the 2019-2021 biennial budget.
The advisory council's mission is to ensure that hub investments in university personnel, facilities, research and training will move the state’s dairy industry forward in four areas outlined in the original hub proposal.
- stewarding land and water resources
- enriching human health and nutrition
- ensuring animal health and welfare
- growing farm businesses and communities
Council members elected as council chairman Mitch Breunig of Mystic Valley Dairy near Sauk City, Wisconsin. The council will provide guidance to the hub’s leadership committee and its faculty director – Heather White, UW-Madison dairy scientist.
Maria Woldt recently was hired to serve as the hub’s program manager. She will manage budget matters, develop and disseminate communications, and organize and host events. She also will coordinate activities between hub collaborators at the campuses.
The deans from the three agricultural colleges provided updates on hub-related activities at each campus. The colleges will make their first hub-related investments in coordination with each other. The deans also are exploring collaborative undergraduate-research opportunities.
UW-River Falls and UW-Platteville plan to use hub funds to update facilities and equipment. Funds will be used to renovate the UW-River Falls dairy facility for research trials within the herd. Funds also will be used for updates to laboratories on campus.
At UW-Platteville funding will be leveraged to replace inoperative robotic-milking systems to foster opportunities for collaborative research and training across the hub.
Funds will be used at UW-Madison for making investments in postdoctoral research fellows and launching projects with short-term deliverables. The first faculty hires at UW-Madison also are expected to have a long-term impact on research innovation.
The Dairy Innovation Hub advisory-council members shared ideas about innovations they’d like the hub to pursue.
- finding synergies between human and animal health
- creating programs to foster entrepreneurship
- exploring solutions to environmental challenges
- developing novel products to meet consumer demand for new foods
- finding ways to use dairy waste to create new products of value
“I remember having lots of conversations that started around what we would do if we could and now we’re discussing what we will do because we can,” said Shelly Mayer, executive director of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. “It’s a proud moment to see us come together for this and for the three campuses to have the funding.”
The advisory council plans to convene on a quarterly basis. The next meeting is planned for April. Visit cals.wisc.edu/dairy-innovation-hub for more information.