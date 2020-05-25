The University of Wisconsin-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences recently awarded six faculty research fellowships to help increase dairy-related research capacity through the Dairy Innovation Hub initiative. The selected faculty members will address research in the hub’s four priority areas
- stewarding land and water resources
- enriching human health and nutrition
- ensuring animal health and welfare
- growing farm business and communities
The Dairy Innovation Hub is supported by the state of Wisconsin, which is investing $1 million in 2020 and $7.8 million per year in subsequent years. The hub harnesses research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls campuses.
A faculty research fellowship is a temporary position for permanent faculty members. The goal is to support a specific research project and ancillary costs. The goal also is to ensure the faculty member will have time to conduct the research and support for existing teaching responsibilities.
UW-River Falls has selected recipients for capacity-building supplies and equipment. Planning also is underway for the first faculty and staff hires funded by the hub. Faculty fellows and projects receiving Dairy Innovation Hub funding are featured.
Dr. Larry Baumann is a veterinarian and a professor in the animal and food science department. He teaches a wide variety of courses, including a dairy-production course.
Project name: Analysis and publication of research data on Johne’s Disease in dairy cattle
Project summary: Johne’s Disease is a chronic-wasting disease in ruminants caused by a bacterium. Due to the disease's long incubation period it may take several years for a farmer to realize his or her dairy animals are infected. Clinical signs are weight loss, poor milk production, decreased fertility, diarrhea and possibly death. Excessive culling and financial loss often occur in herds infected with the disease.
Data were collected from a grant-funded research project on the impact of Johne’s Disease several years ago. The first goal of the new project is to analyze existing data, complete a statistical analysis and summarize findings. The final goal is to submit findings for publication. The research will be conducted in collaboration with Steven Kelm, a professor of animal and food science at UW-River Falls.
Albert Boaitey is an assistant professor in the agricultural economics department. He teaches agricultural-price and marketing courses. His research is focused on the economics of livestock production and consumption.
Project name: Calf-management practices, animal welfare and the social sustainability of the dairy industry
Project summary: Changes in consumer preferences, the emergence of substitute products, and the increased role of health, environmental and farm-animal welfare considerations pose challenges to the dairy industry. One of the most important animal-welfare issues is concern about the separation of calves from cows and calf housing post separation. While industry generally favors cow-calf separation, data from many consumer surveys suggest the opposite.
Previous research suggests consumers prefer group housing to individual housing methods. But the extent to which housing choice addresses consumer concerns is unknown. The role of concerns about calf management in consumer dairy-product choice hasn’t been previously addressed. There may be ways through which farmers can address concerns to ensure the dairy industry’s financial and social sustainability. Using data from consumer and farmer surveys, perceptions related to calf management will be analyzed. The intended outcomes include an increased understanding of perception and knowledge gaps between consumers and farmers, increased understanding of consumer perspectives, and increased adoption of incremental animal-welfare improvements. The research will be conducted with Sylvia Kehoe, professor of animal and food science
Jill Coleman Wasik is an associate professor in the plant and earth science department. Among her research interests is how human activity impacts the transport of nutrients and other contaminants through natural systems. She seeks to understand how human activities benefit from natural processes while also lessening their impacts on natural systems.
Project name: Seeking solutions to groundwater contamination in agricultural communities and study of factors influencing contaminant transport from the land surface into aquifers
Project summary: Groundwater contamination is a threat to dairy farms. The project will study contaminant leaching and transport in different cropping and nutrient-management practices. The goal is to develop precise land-management recommendations for dairy farmers in western Wisconsin based on soil conditions and aquifer susceptibility.
The work will leverage the collaboration that has developed between the plant and earth science department at UW-River Falls and the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council. The council provides cost-share funding for alternative cropping and nutrient-management practices. It will provide the project a group of landholders interested in studying the benefits and consequences of different field-management strategies. The research also will provide preliminary data about regional aquifers that will be used to develop proposals for other funding sources.
Veronica Justen is an associate professor of crop science in the plant and earth science department. She teaches courses on crop production, sustainable agriculture, plant breeding and genetics. Her research interests involve enhancing diversified crop rotations with cover crops and winter hardy small grains.
Project name: Novel dairy-cropping systems to enhance economic and environmental resilience of Wisconsin dairy farms
Project summary: Cover crops have been shown to have positive impacts on land and water resources by minimizing soil and nutrient loss. Cover-crop options for Wisconsin dairy farms have mostly been limited to cereal rye established after corn harvest due to seasonal, machinery and crop-production restraints. Interseeding cover crops into standing corn silage would provide additional opportunities for growers to establish cover crops and increase the diversity of cover-crop species used. Identifying new cover-crop varieties such as oilseeds or tillage radishes would expand opportunities to improve resiliency. The project aims to enhance options in three main ways.
1. Conducting interseeding cover-crop trials in wide- and traditional-row silage corn.
2. Evaluating oilseed radish germplasm to identify superior varieties for Wisconsin dairy farms.
3. Creating virtual field day videos demonstrating cover-crop systems to farmers and other agricultural professionals. The research will be conducted with Jason Cavadini and Matt Akins of the UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station, and Matthew Oehmichen, a crop adviser with Short Lane Ag Supply.
Sylvia Kehoe is a professor in the animal and food science department. She teaches a variety of courses related to dairy and nutrition.
Project name: Improving the health and welfare of dairy calves
Project summary: The project takes a three-pronged approach aimed at helping farmers raise calves with less labor, better health and less stress. The first project is to refine a disbudding paste-applicator prototype. Although paste is an easier method of disbudding it can be improperly performed, with serious ramifications to the calf such as face burns. The prototype has potential for patenting and wide distribution.
The second aspect of the project is to survey mineral and vitamin concentrations in calves that are fed pasteurized waste milk. Those calves generally don’t eat as much grain starter due to increased milk consumption. Insufficient vitamin and mineral intake can cause deficiencies, which will impair immune function and growth.
The final project is evaluation of a salt supplement during weaning and post-weaning to provide nutritional benefits, reduce stress and provide distraction. Research has shown that when calves receive enrichment they can better deal with stressful situations. Enrichment can consist of something on which calves can lick or suck. Adding a hanging salt block to calf pens should provide nutritive enrichment without overdosing the calf on any minerals.
Patrick Woolcock is an assistant professor in the agricultural engineering technology department. He is a chemical engineer by training with research and development experience in energy, environmental remediation and other clean-energy technologies.
Project name: UW-River Falls Mann Valley Farm bovine compost-research expansion
Project summary: The project will address improving farm profitability and longevity by developing and demonstrating initial research on compost and biochar in a dairy-farming system. Study outcomes could lead to product diversification and improved output and reduced environmental impacts compared to conventional manure- and waste-handling techniques. The two-year study will involve equipment redesign and implementation to support sustainable production of good-quality compost, laboratory-scale data collection and evaluation, field-application trials and an economic assessment as part of a shift toward regenerative agriculture. The research will be conducted in collaboration with UW-River Fall faculty members in multiple departments and research farm and industry expertise.
