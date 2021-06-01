Dairy jumps to mitigate climate challenge

REEDSBURG, WI – Amy and Marques Koenig are doing their part to mitigate the effects of climate change. Co-owners of Jumping Jersey Dairy near Reedsburg, they’ve implemented rotational grazing and installed a solar array on their barn. They’re also participating in a pilot program that uses satellite technology to measure pasture growth and health.
Amy Koenig is a second-generation dairy farmer. As a youngster she moved in 1985 to the Reedsburg farm with her parents, David and Denise Raboine. She helped on the farm before and after school. In the early 1990s her father started transitioning to organic-dairy production because organic milk was bringing better prices than conventional milk. After earning organic certification in 1996, the family began shipping milk to Organic Valley.
David Raboine passed away in 2001 when Amy was a senior in high school. She went on to earn a business-finance degree at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She worked in finance a few years but said she wanted to return to the farm. With a reduced-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, she was able to purchase the family farm in 2009 from her mother.
She’s been farming ever since; in 2017 she married Marques Koenig. He had a full-time job off the farm but recently joined her full-time in the farming operation. Together they milk 50 Jersey cows and farm 500 acres, 100 acres of which is devoted to intensive rotational grazing. They move cows every day to a new 1-acre paddock. Rotation through many 1-acre paddocks gives pasture time to recover.
The Koenigs are participating in a new Organic Valley pilot program that uses satellite imagery and software to measure and estimate pasture growth and health. Jumping Jersey Dairy is one of 22 farms in eight states that are participating in the program. Satellites take infrared images on a daily basis to calculate the amount of vegetation in each paddock. The data is then converted into an estimate of available forage per paddock.
The images are sent to participating farmers on a weekly basis so farmers can evaluate pasture health and make adjustments as necessary. The imagery can help farmers see if areas are overgrazed, whether they need to provide more stored forage or add acres, for example.
“If we can increase dry-matter production we can save a lot of money,” Amy Koenig said.
Wade Miller, senior director of farm resources for Organic Valley, said, “Based on university trials we expect farmers will be able to capture at least a 20 percent increase in pasture utilization through the use of the technology.”
Depending on the success of the pilot program, Organic Valley might make the technology available as a subscription service in 2022.
The Koenigs have installed a solar array on one of their barns, with funding from the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program. Without the funding the Koenigs would not realize a return on investment for quite some time, Koenig said. Prior to installing the solar array the couple’s electrical bills were $450 to $500 per month. Since installation their energy bill averages about $100 per month.
Organic Valley also introduced this year a loan fund called “Powering the Good.” In partnership with the Clean Energy Credit Union, Organic Valley will provide less-than-market rates to Organic Valley farmers for solar-electric or geothermal systems.
The cooperative is investing in such renewable-energy programs because it’s one of Organic Valley’s core values, said Travis Forgues, vice-president at Organic Valley. The cooperative's focus on technologies to help mitigate the adverse effects of climate change also is due in part to consumer demands.
The cooperative has been working with the University of Wisconsin-Madison on a study that evaluates greenhouse-gas emissions from member dairy farms. The study indicates that carbon sequestration reduces net farm emissions of the cooperative’s dairy farms by an average of 15 percent. On average Organic Valley farmers report engaging in 50 percent more pasture grazing than that required by the National Organic Program. The study’s results are impacted by that practice, according to Organic Valley. The full study will be completed in 2022. Forgues called those Organic Valley farmers “carbon heroes.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin-2-Madison, recently visited the Koenig farm. She’s supporting the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would reward farmers for climate-smart practices. It would ease barriers for farmers interested in participating in carbon markets, she said.
“We should reward farm operators who have – on their own – taken steps to up the game, such as rotational grazing and reducing carbon output by solar arrays and reducing electric costs,” she said. “No one can deny the extreme weather events (we’ve been seeing) and the farmer sees them up close … (These are) things Washington needs to know.”
Visit organicvalley.coop and baldwin.senate.gov for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.