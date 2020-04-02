Examples of kindness shine through the dark times of COVID-19. Sassy Cow Creamery has opened a new "kindness cooler" outside its store near Columbus, Wisconsin. The cooler is stocked with Sassy Cow dairy products that are free to people having difficult economic times during the outbreak.
The kindness cooler was the idea of the children of Sassy Cow owners and brothers James Baerwolf and Robert Baerwolf.
“All families are spending more time together and the kids had this idea,” James Baewolf said. “It’s not a super big program, but we’ll do it for as long as we need to. My brother and I grew up during the 1980s farm crisis – that leaves a mark on you. We’re lucky to have healthy employees to be able to work at the farm and creamery."
The Baerwolfs own two farms. One is a traditional dairy and the other is an organic dairy. Their milk is produced for Sassy Cow Creamery.
“We’ve lost sales in our in-store restaurant and coffee house, but grocery sales have been okay,” Baerwolf said.
Visit facebook.com/watch/?v=2270251309944621 to watch a video about the kindness cooler. Visit sassycowcreamery.com for more information.