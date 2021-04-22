Dairy provides sustainable climate solutions

A new report shows how dairy fosters global food and economic sustainability. U.S. dairy has set an ambitious goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050.
April 22 is Earth Day, which means anti-dairy activists will be out in force. They’ll be making misleading claims on social media – claims devoid of appropriate context, demonizing cows and the dairy industry as bad for the planet. The truth is that dairy has made significant progress and will continue to provide sustainable solutions in the future.
The U.S. dairy industry is in the global vanguard with a “Net Zero Initiative” committed to three environmental stewardship goals by 2050.
- Become carbon-neutral or better.
- Optimize water use while maximizing recycling.
- Improve water quality by optimizing utilization of manure and nutrients.
“U.S. Dairy is making a promise for a better future,” said Krysta Harden, U.S. Dairy Export Council president and CEO. “By expanding, operationalizing and measuring sustainability practices across farming and dairy companies, we’re harnessing the power of a strong, connected and diverse sector to nourish people, the planet and local communities.
“We’re putting a stake in the ground to say, ‘U.S. dairy will give more than it takes.’”
Report documents dairy’s role
The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, in collaboration with the U.S. Dairy Export Council and the Global Dairy Platform, hosted a virtual webinar in August about dairy and its role in sustainable food systems. It was attended by more than 500 participants across the Western Hemisphere.
The seminar’s findings were published April 16 in a 36-page document, “Dairy’s Role in a Responsible and Sustainable Food System.” It “shared the latest information and innovations to help improve global knowledge and understanding of the important role dairy plays in the economic, social, cultural, environmental and nutritional development of the Americas and the world.”
From that report and other sources, there are three reasons to give a round of applause to dairy on Earth Day 2021.
Dairy creates economic sustainability. The International Dairy Foods Association’s “Dairy Delivers” economic-impact tool shows U.S. dairy is a coast-to-coast jobs machine. Dairy in this country supports more than 3 million jobs, generates $64 billion in tax revenue and contributes 3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, according to the study.
Globally extensive research by the United Nations has determined that dairy farming reduces poverty. Among the more than 900 million making less than $1 per day, most live in rural areas; they depend on agriculture and livestock.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, working with the Global Dairy Platform, researched the difference dairy farming makes in the lives of the world’s poorest people.
Its report, “Dairy Development’s Impact on Poverty Reduction,” concluded that “dairying not only contributes a regular source of food and income, but it puts farmers in a better position to feed their families, send their children to school, provide for their family’s health and invest in their future. Dairy has the power to provide a major pathway out of poverty for individuals, families and communities by making the necessities of life – food, water, shelter and clothing – accessible and affordable.”
Dairy farming gives economic opportunities to hundreds of millions of people.
Dairy has a history of environmental progress. The Food and Agriculture Organization in 2019 studied climate change and the dairy industry. The result was a report entitled “Climate Change and the Global Dairy Cattle Sector” that examined changes in emissions from the dairy sector from 2005 to 2015. During those 10 years the emission intensity per liter of product produced – greenhouse gases per kilogram of milk – declined 11 percent due to production-efficiency improvements in every dairy region of the world.
In the United States dairy was the first agricultural sector to commission a life-cycle assessment on fluid milk, which showed that dairy accounts for 2 percent of total greenhouse-gas emissions in the United States. Due to innovative practices in cow health, improved feed and genetics, and modern management practices, the environmental impact of producing a gallon of U.S. milk in 2017 shrank significantly from 2007. It requires 30 percent less water, 21 percent less land and a 19 percent smaller carbon footprint.
The U.S. dairy industry recognizes that type of progress is just a beginning, not an end. A whole lot of work remains. But the industry also wants it known that sustainability is nothing new to dairy farmers.
Dairy is embracing best practices to become carbon-neutral. Globally dairy is embracing innovative sustainability practices and implementing continuous improvement programs. The new report states the sector is working to understand its impact on greenhouse-gas emissions and implementing strategies that result in measurable improvement.
In the United States dairy’s greenhouse-gas footprint is less than 2 percent of the nation’s total. The industry wants to do better. That’s why it created the “Net Zero Initiative” to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The initiative collaborates with dairy organizations, creating a voluntary pathway for U.S. dairy’s sustainability journey. Many of the practices and technologies needed to reach the industry’s goals largely exist. But they require further research and development, and overall greater accessibility across farms of all sizes and geographies.
The U.S. dairy industry is creating partnerships to help it go to where it wants to go. In March the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, Syngenta and The Nature Conservancy announced the creation of a new partnership that will help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by improving the production and efficiency of dairy-cow feed.
Nestlé committed up to $10 million this past October in a multi-year partnership to support the Net Zero Initiative. The resources will help scale access to environmental practices and resources on farms across the country.
These initiatives are enough to move the needle on climate change. A World Wildlife Fund analysis in 2021 found that U.S. dairy farms could achieve net-zero emissions in as few as five years – if the correct incentives and supportive policies are put in place. The investment would mean a return of $1.9 million or more per farm.
If even 10 percent of dairy production in the United States were to achieve net zero, greenhouse-gas emissions could be reduced by more than 100 million tons. Through time continued commitment will positively affect climate change.
Conclusion – much more work needs to be done. U.S. dairy deserves some applause for its commitments, but this article is not intended to be a self-congratulatory 30-second TV commercial. A better comparison is to a complex multi-act play that must run for decades before it’s considered a full-blown success.
“We are making investments, making changes and making progress,” Harden said. “There is still much more work to be done and plenty of questions to be answered. But the main thing to remember is that U.S. dairy is committed to being an environmental solution.”
Earth Day is dairy’s moment to shine.
Mark O'Keefe is vice-president of editorial services at the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Visit blog.usdec.org for more information.