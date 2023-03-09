Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsinites earn national award

Wisconsinites earn national award

APPLETON, Wis. – Kyle and Rachel Zwieg of Ixonia, Wisconsin, were among four couples recently named National Outstanding Young Farmers. The Wi…

Farm-bill math updated in baseline

Farm-bill math updated in baseline

The Congressional Budget Office releases projections on expected spending for farm programs for the 10-year baseline – the current budget year…