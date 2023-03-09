Gruyere ruled generic name
“Gruyere” recently was ruled to be considered a generic name by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The court’s decision should end the attempt by Swiss and French consortiums to expropriate a common food name through a U.S. certification mark registration, stated the National Milk Producers Federation and a coalition of dairy-industry stakeholders.
The court reasoned that the “the common usage of gruyere ‘establish[es] that when purchasers walk into retail stores and ask for [gruyere], they regularly mean’ a type of cheese, and not a cheese that was produced in the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France.“
The decision reinforces the point that generic terms like “gruyere” refer to types of food, and a method of production regardless of where they’re produced, the National Milk Producers Federation stated. Visit nmpf.org for more information.
Nominate outstanding reproduction
Nominations are sought for the 2023 Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council Excellence in Dairy Reproduction Awards program. Dairy-industry professionals, including veterinarians, Extension agents, artificial insemination and pharmaceutical company representatives, dairy-processor and cooperative field staff, and consultants, may nominate dairy herds with reproduction excellence. The awards program recognizes outstanding dairy operations for reproductive efficiency and well-implemented procedures.
Dairies named as finalists submit herd-management data and judges rank the finalists as Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze. Twenty-four finalists will be invited to attend the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 14-17, in Salt Lake City.
Nominations are due Apr. 30. Visit dcrcouncil.org and click on the awards tab for more information.