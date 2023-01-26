Dairy Resources

Company furthers emission reductions
Danone is planning to reduce methane emissions from its fresh-milk supply chain by 30 percent by 2030. The company stated that it expects to remove 1.2 million tons carbon dioxide equivalent of methane emissions by 2030.
The plan builds on the progress the company has made in recent years. Danone stated that it has already reduced methane emissions by about 14 percent between 2018 and 2020. Danone plans to focus on three main areas.
• work with farmers to implement regenerative dairy practices and develop innovative solutions;
• collaborate and partner with peers, governments and the Environmental Defense Fund to scale innovation, reporting and advance financing models; and
• advocate and engage with governments to improve methane policies, data and reporting as well as funding for research and to support farmers transitioning to regenerative dairy practices.
Visit danone.com for more information.
Advocate of Year honored
The Dairy Business Association recently presented its Advocate of the Year award to Jim DiGangi of Darlington Ridge Farms. DiGangi started his Darlington, Wisconsin-area farm in 2008. It has grown to include 2,800 milking cows and more than 2,000 acres of cropland.
DiGangi is an active member of the Dairy Business Association and the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, a producer-led watershed-protection group.
DiGangi farms with his wife, Katie, and their daughter, Mila. He’s exploring conservation practices, such as cover crops. He also recently participated in a project evaluating genomic impacts on sustainability.
Several years ago the DiGangi family coordinated with three other dairies in their area to start an annual “Day at the Dairy,” inviting local students to spend time on the farm. That enables youth to see a milking parlor, learn how cattle are cared for and fed, sample different types of cheese, and understand how milk plays an essential part in a nutritious diet. Visit dairyforward.com for more information.