Dairy Resources

Innovation grants awarded
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance recently selected 38 companies and cooperatives to receive Dairy Business Builder grants. The grants total $1.7 million.
The grant program is designed to encourage small- to medium-sized dairy farmers, entrepreneurs and processors in the Upper Midwest to pursue innovative projects. Such projects can involve dairy-farm diversification, on-farm processing, value-added product creation, and efforts to market dairy products for export. Reimbursement grants of as much as $50,000 each are awarded following a competitive review process.
• Alpinage Cheese of Oak Creek, Wisconsin
• Berrybrook Organics of Marion, South Dakota
• CannonBelles Cheese of Cannon Falls, Minnesota
• Cinnamon Ridge Inc. of Donahue, Iowa
• Concept Processing of Melrose, Minnesota
• Country View Dairy of Hawkeye, Iowa
• Crimson Kitchen and Gardens of Watertown, Wisconsin
• DARI of Clinton, Wisconsin
• Decatur Dairy of Brodhead, Wisconsin
• Deerland Dairy of Freeport, Illinois
• Driftless Gold of Highland, Wisconsin
• Farm Life Creamery of Ethan, South Dakota
• Fromage Spa of Green Bay, Wisconsin
• Frozen Innovations of Lake Forest, Illinois
• Hansen’s Sugar Shack of Marshfield, Wisconsin
• Hightail of Plainfield, Iowa
• Hill Valley Dairy of East Troy, Wisconsin
• Knowlton House Distillery of Junction City, Wisconsin
• Landmark Creamery of Belleville, Wisconsin
• Maple-Oak Farm of Florence, Wisconsin
• Marieke Marketing/Holland’s Family Cheese of Thorp, Wisconsin
• Metz’s Hart-Land Creamery of Rushford, Minnesota
• Milk Specialties Global of Eden Prairie, Minnesota
• Ms. J and Company of Monroe, Wisconsin
• North Sky Farm of Harvard, Illinois
• Oxheart Farm of Hager City, Wisconsin
• Pine River Pre-Pack of Newton, Wisconsin
• Prairie Homestead Creamery of Cottonwood, Minnesota
• Caves of Faribault/Prairie Farms Dairy of Faribault, Minnesota
• Prairie Sky Ranch of Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin
• Radiance Dairy of Fairfield, Iowa
• Renard’s Cheese Store of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
• Rolling Lawns Farm of Greenville, Illinois
• Silo View Creamery of Union Grove, Wisconsin
• Specialty Cheese Co. of Reeseville, Wisconsin
• Stensland Creamery of Larchwood, Iowa
• Two Guernsey Girls Creamery of Freedom, Wisconsin
• Widmer’s Cheese Cellars of Theresa, Wisconsin
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to grants, the alliance offers technical assistance and education to dairy farmers and processors. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.
Forage entries sought
Entries are now being accepted for the World Forage Analysis Superbowl, which is open to forage producers across North America. The 2022 contest, which is held in conjunction with World Dairy Expo, is expected to award more than $26,000 in cash prizes.
The forage event is comprised of eight divisions. Samples are evaluated through laboratory and visual analyses. The winner in each division earns a cash award of $1,500. Additional cash prizes are presented for second place through fifth place. The divisions are listed.
- dairy hay, sponsored by W-L Alfalfa
- commercial hay, sponsored by Nexgrow Alfalfa
- grass hay, sponsored by Barenbrug USA
- alfalfa haylage, sponsored by Ag-Bag by RCI
- mixed/grass haylage, sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition
- baleage, sponsored by Agri-King Inc.
- standard corn silage, sponsored by Scherer Inc.
- brown-midrib corn silage, sponsored by Brevant seeds
A grand-champion forage producer is named in the contest and receives a check for $2,500. The prize is sponsored by Kemin Animal Nutrition & Health.
The grand-champion first-time entrant receives a $2,000 cash award courtesy of New Holland.
Other special awards are the $1,000 quality counts award for hay/haylage sponsored by Croplan, and the $1,000 quality counts award for corn silage sponsored by Silostop.
Additional support for the 39th annual World Forage Analysis Superbowl is provided by general sponsors – Legacy Seeds, Passion Ag Inc., Provimi and QLF Agronomy. The contest’s platinum sponsor is Brevant seeds.
Award winners will be recognized at the Forage Superbowl Luncheon, which will be held Oct. 5 at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.
The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership between Dairyland Laboratories Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, the University of Wisconsin, and World Dairy Expo.
The deadline to submit corn-silage samples is July 8. All other entries must be submitted by Aug. 25. The $35 entry fee includes a detailed sample analysis sent to entrants after judging is completed. Visit foragesuperbowl.org for more information.
Dairies use seaweed
Three dairy companies – Ben & Jerry's, Straus Family Creamery and Clover Sonoma – will begin feeding Brominata, a dehydrated form of a red seaweed to reduce enteric-methane emissions. The supplement has been developed by Blue Ocean Barns.
Ben & Jerry's plans to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions on 15 dairy farms to half the industry average by the end of 2024. The plan includes using Brominata. The company plans to expand successful pilot project initiatives to farms across its global dairy-supply chain, according to Jenna Evans, the company’s global sustainability manager.
Straus Family Creamery conducted a commercial trial of the red seaweed in summer 2021 on the Straus Organic Dairy Farm. The California Department of Food and Agriculture recently authorized commercial use of the seaweed as a digestive aid for cattle.
Clover Sonoma has signed a contract to buy Brominata for a project in California’s Sonoma County. The company plans to run a 90-day program to test the seaweed.
Brominata may be added to cows' diet at a rate of 0.3 percent regardless of whether the cattle eat grass, hay, alfalfa or another feed, according to Blue Ocean Barns. The company grows the seaweed in land-based tanks near the company's dual headquarters in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and San Diego, California. Visit blueoceanbarns.com for more information.
European costs cause alarm
Cost increases in milk production are reaching alarming proportions and are threatening the survival of dairy farmers in Europe. Even though milk prices have increased slightly in recent months, they don’t compensate for increased costs of fertilizer, feed and energy. Price compensation is absolutely necessary, according to the European Milk Board.
German dairies in North Rhine-Westphalia paid dairy farmers 44 cents per kilogram of milk in February. While the farm-gate price increased, it wasn’t enough to compensate for the cost increase of 10 cents from the 2020/2021 accounting year, according to the Chamber for Agriculture of North Rhine-Westphalia. The chamber calculated total production costs at 53 cents per kilogram of milk.
Dairy farmers in Portugal in April 2022 faced price increases of 62 percent for diesel, 77 percent for corn and 140 percent for nitrogen fertilizer compared to April 2021.
Fertilizer prices in Norway have more than doubled compared to 2020 while prices for electricity have more than tripled compared to 2020.
Energy costs in France have increased by about 30 percent while fertilizer costs have increased by more than 80 percent since 2021.
Reports from Italy and the Netherlands indicate that due to increased feed prices, more producers are forced to send cows to slaughter. Farmers with 200 dairy cows in Italy’s Lombardy region, for example, are paying on average about 13 cents more per liter of milk compared to 2021.
The situation is forcing many farmers out of milk production and is eroding farming structures to dangerous levels, said Sieta van Keimpema, president of the European Milk Board. Elmar Hannen, a member of the organization’s executive committee, said the rapid decline of the sector will lead to difficulties in food production.
The European Milk Board is appealing to consumers and processors to play their part in dealing with increased costs and that the market contribute to sustainability transformation in the agricultural sector. Visit europeanmilkboard.org for more information.
Dairy innovations sought
The Real California Milk Excelerator recently was expanded to accelerate any dairy-based product – from traditional consumer food and beverage items to textiles, haircare and beyond. The competition will award as much as $500,000 in prizes for innovative dairy products that introduce novel benefits and drive consumption of Real California dairy.
The business startup accelerator was created by the California Milk Advisory Board in partnership with VentureFuel, a corporate innovation consultancy.
The program seeks early-stage applicants with a 50-percent cow's milk-based product or working prototype. As many as eight applicants will be selected to join the accelerator. Each will have access to a group stipend and a network of resources to refine and scale their product and business.
They also will participate in the California Milk Advisory Board/VentureFuel Mentorship Program. They will receive counsel from successful founders, investors, corporate executives, and experts across design, marketing, sales, manufacturing, distribution, farming, and processing industries. Visit realcamilkexcelerator.com for more information.
State Fair volunteers sought
The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is seeking volunteers for the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill, the Dairyland Shake Shop and the interactive Dairy Lane, formerly the House of Moo, at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair.
The board seeks volunteers to serve grilled-cheese sandwiches in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. Also located in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion is Dairyland Shake Shop, the promotion board's newest venture. Funds benefit the Wisconsin State Fair Foundation and Wisconsin dairy youth.
Dairy Lane features new displays using the latest technologies to educate people about the importance of Wisconsin’s dairy industry. Individuals who have a passion for talking with people about dairy farming are encouraged to volunteer at Dairy Lane.
The Wisconsin State Fair will be held Aug. 4-14 at 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, Wisconsin. Visit wsfdairypromo.org or contact programassistant@wsfdairypromo.org for more information.
Dairy Shrine honors pioneers
The Dairy Shrine’s Pioneer award program each year recognizes four industry leaders who have made significant contributions to the industry. The 2022 honorees are Dr. Scott Armbrust, Tom Morris and Charlie Will. Jack Hardesty is being honored with a posthumous award.
Armbrust is a doctor of veterinary medicine and president and owner of ParadocsEmbryo Transfer Inc. A pioneer of bovine embryo transfer Armbrust began working in the field in 1977. After working with two Wisconsin veterinary clinics, he left in 1982 to specialize in embryo transfer. Much of his work involves coordinating and exporting embryos abroad.
Armbrust has trained veterinarians from around the world in embryo-transfer techniques. He provides internship and mentor experiences for potential veterinary students and international students and trainees.
John “Jack” Hardesty and his father started Harvue Farms in 1950. Although his career was solely dedicated to the farm, Jack Hardesty was involved in numerous organizations. He traveled to England and saw examples of how land was used. He returned home to apply agricultural land-use planning.
Harvue cattle first earned All-American status in 1981. Harvue Farms had the first cow to produce more than 30,000 pounds of milk, attracting dairy producers from around the world to Harvue genetics.
Harvue earned the Dairyman of the Year award at the 1992 World Dairy Expo. “Harvue Roy Frosty” was crowned Supreme Champion at World Dairy Expo in both 2009 and 2010.
Hardesty passed away at age 82, but was involved on the farm until his death. His sons and grandson continue to operate Harvue Farms.
Tom Morris distinguished himself as a showman, fitter and dairy-cattle judge early in his 4-H and FFA careers. He continued to develop his interest in dairy judging at both the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and UW-Madison.
Morris began his career with International Holstein Sales and Service. He also became an instructor at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute. In 1975 he and his wife, Sandy Mayer, established Deronda Farm.
In 1982 he established Tom Morris Ltd., a sale-management business. The Morris family has managed the World Classic at World Dairy Expo since 1989, along with several other sales.
Morris designed and launched The Cattle Connection in 1990. Currently owned by Holstein International, the publication is designed to develop connections between cattle buyers and sellers.
Morris was a driving force behind the new World Dairy Expo pavilions. He established the Merle Howard award for the top junior exhibitor at the show. He has mentored more than 250 students and coached two winning junior-college teams at the National Dairy Cattle Congress.
He’s managed more than 500 Holstein auctions, and served as an auctioneer in about 40 states, Canada and Europe.
Charles Will worked for 43 years for Select Sires. Currently retired from his position as a dairy-sire analyst, he’s credited with acquiring a collection of bulls featuring high production and outstanding type, thousands of “Excellent” daughters, millions of units sold, and improved calving ease and productive life.
Will is active in his community and the dairy industry. He’s been involved with the National Association of Animal Breeders, the Holstein Association, World Dairy Expo, Holstein International Magazine in Holland and the Simmental Association.
The award recipients will be honored at the Dairy Shrine’s Awards Banquet, scheduled to be held Oct. 3 in Madison, Wisconsin. Portraits of each winner will then be displayed in the National Dairy Shrine Dairy Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visit dairyshrine.org or contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.