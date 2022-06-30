Dairy Resources

Farmers request farm-gate increase
Dairy Farmers of Canada recently requested the Canadian Dairy Commission to review the price its farmers are paid for their milk due to current inflation. The commission agreed to review the request to determine if a price increase is warranted before 2023.
The commission recommends that the farm-gate milk price increase by $1.92 per hectoliter – less than 2 cents per liter – on Sept. 1. The increase in producers’ revenues will partially offset increased production costs due to inflation. Feed, energy and fertilizer costs have increased 22 percent, 55 percent and 45 percent respectively since August 2021, the Canadian Dairy Commission stated. The Sept. 1 adjustment will be deducted from any adjustment for Feb 1, 2023.
The commission stated that when making its decision it considered possible impacts of a price increase on consumers and demand. Dairy products must remain affordable for Canadian families. Dairy-farm revenue also has improved in recent months, partly due to a price increase in February and partly due to an increase in world prices, the commission added. Visit cdc-ccl.gc.ca for more information.
Podcast explores crisis solutions
Dairy Together recently launched a resource for anyone seeking to learn more about solutions to address dairy-farm loss and price instability. The Dairy Together Podcast is a series that explores the Dairy Revitalization Plan, a farmer-led, research-backed growth-management plan for the U.S. dairy industry.
The first episode features Chuck Nicholson, a dairy economist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He provides an overview of what could have been accomplished if the growth-management program – that became the Dairy Revitalization Plan – had been implemented in the 2014 Farm Bill.
The presentation is based on “Analyses of proposed alternative growth-management programs for U.S. Dairy,” which was published by Nicholson and fellow UW-Madison dairy economist Mark Stephenson.
The podcast is free and available for download at dairytogether.com/podcast or on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. The podcast was produced by Wisconsin Farmers Union. Visit dairytogether.com for more information.