Dairy Resources

‘Dairy Silicon Valley’ established
China’s dairy-products company Yili has established what’s being called a "Dairy Silicon Valley." The company’s fluid milk-, infant formula- and cheese-production facilities in Hohhot, China feature advanced automation and digitization technologies.
Hohhot’s Global Smart Manufacturing Industrial Park also is home to the National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy and the National Metrology and Testing Center for Dairy Products.
The fluid-milk facility features digital equipment to ensure unmanned, transparent and traceable production processes. It can process 6,500 tons of fresh milk per day. The milk-powder facility has an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons, which can feed 1.28 million infants per year, Yili stated.
Chilechuan Ecological Intelligent Pasture is a supporting farm for the complex. It features systems for automatic management and reduced-carbon management. Yili’s Intelligent Manufacturing Experience Center houses a 5-D cinema for industrial tours. Videos showcase the manufacturing processes for fluid milk and milk powder. Visit yili.com for more information.
Distinguished junior members chosen
Holstein Association USA recently honored six Distinguished Junior Member finalists and eight Young Distinguished Junior Holstein member finalists. The individuals were recognized July 1 at the National Junior Holstein Convention Awards Banquet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The association also celebrated the competition’s 100th anniversary. Many past finalists have continued to serve Holstein USA and the dairy industry in significant ways, said Kelli Dunklee, youth program specialist for Holstein Association.
The National Distinguished Junior Member award is the greatest honor given to a Junior Holstein member, ages 17 to 21. Three of the six finalists are from Wisconsin.
- Ryan Allen of Jefferson, Maryland
- Regan Demmer of Peosta, Iowa
- Matthew Gunst of Hartford, Wisconsin
- Hannah Hockerman of Westfield, Wisconsin
- Brian “Mac” McCullough of Juda, Wisconsin
- Blake Wright of Verona, Missouri
The Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Member finalists are selected from individuals, ages 9-16 Two of the eight finalists are from Wisconsin.
- Isaac Folts of North Collins, New York
- Sophia Geppert of Kingdom City, Missouri
- Sophie Griswold of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania
- Elizabeth Gunst of Hartford, Wisconsin
- Logan Harbaugh of Marion, Wisconsin
- Jenna Larson of Okeechobee, Florida
- Madison Mowrer of Petersburg, Pennsylvania
- Shelby Swanson of Hutchinson, Minnesota
Visit holsteinusa.com/juniors for more information.
Global symposium scheduled
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is scheduling a Global Dairy Symposium to be held at World Dairy Expo from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 6. Symposium speakers will share information on production trends, COVID-19 pandemic impacts, economic fluctuations, supply-chain challenges, climate change, sustainability, labor shortages and trade conflicts. Each speaker also will participate in a panel discussion.
People are also reading…
• Krysta Harden – CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council
• Torsten Hemme – president of International Farm Comparison Network, Germany
• Ad Van Velde – president of Global Dairy Farmers, the Netherlands
• Sheryl Meshke – co-president and CEO of Associated Milk Producers Inc.
The event is provided at no cost to attendees. Space is limited. Register by Sept. 30. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “global dairy symposium” or contact jennifer.lu@wisconsin.gov or 608-347-1852 for more information.
Wisconsin wins international awards
More than 20 Wisconsin cheese products were named winners at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards program, held June 30 to July 2 in the United Kingdom. The competition attracts more than 5,500 entries annually.
Gran Canaria, made by Carr Valley Cheese, won "The Reefer 90s Award Best USA Cheese.” It is crafted by Sid Cook, a Master Cheesemaker. He has won more national and international awards than any other cheesemaker in North America. Best of Class winners were named.
- Sartori – Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano – best cheese with alcohol
- Artisan Cheese Exchange – The Fawn – best USA Cheddar
- Deer Creek Cheese – The Indigo Bunting – best USA blue
- Carr Valley Cheese – Blue Spruce Blue – new dairy product
- Carr Valley Cheese – Glacier Smoked Blue – naturally smoked semi-soft
- Carr Valley Cheese Wildfire Blue – cheese with additives
Other Wisconsin companies earned awards.
- Widmer's Cheese Cellars – Matterhorn Alpine Cheddar
- Hoard's Dairyman Farm Creamery – St. Saviour Camembert-style cheese
- Schuman Cheese – Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan
- Pine River Pre-Pack – Chunky Blue Cold Pack
Visit internationalcheeseawards.co.uk and wisconsincheese.com for more information.
Farmers share sustainability goals
Dairy Farmers of Canada has launched a new advertising campaign promoting the dairy industry’s target to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. The organization’s "I'm in" campaign highlights innovations being used on farms to achieve the sustainability goal.
The campaign features the industry’s quality-assurance program, proAction. It also features how the industry is addressing soil health and water retention, plastics recycling, renewable energy and enhanced biodiversity.
The campaign is running until Aug. 12 on televised and digital platforms. It's being geared toward millennials and Gen-Zs, many of whom prioritize environmentalism when making purchasing decisions. Visit dairyfarmersofcanada.ca and search for "net zero" for more information.