Corn, bean outlooks conflicted

The United States could potentially produce as many as 15 billion bushels of corn from a projected 92 million acres in 2023. Demand for that c…

Creamery sweetens farm income

NEW AUBURN, Wis. – Potential for an additional income stream, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of grant money – that c…

2023 Cattle Market Outlook

The year 2022 was filled with mountains for U.S. cattle producers to climb. From inflated feed costs to the third-consecutive year of drought,…

Wheat varieties a win-win

Agriculture is seen as both a key cause of the global biodiversity crisis and a principal means of addressing it. Some are calling for farmers…