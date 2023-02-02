Additional assistance available
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering through two programs additional assistance to dairy producers. It’s offering a second round of payments through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program. It’s also offering a new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program.
The agency is providing the second set of payments of about $100 million to close the $350 million commitment to the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program.
The new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program is targeted to small- to medium-size organic-dairy farmers to help with anticipated marketing costs as they face a variety of challenges from weather to supply-chain disruptions.
The Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program assists producers who received less value for their milk due to market abnormalities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing federal policies. As a result of the production-cap increase, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service will make payments to eligible dairy farmers for fluid-milk – between 5 million and 9 million pounds – that was sold from July through December 2020.
That level of production wasn’t eligible for payment in the first round of the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program. Payment rates will be identical to the first round of payments, 80 percent of the revenue difference per month, on fluid milk sales from 5 million to 9 million pounds from July through December 2020.
The USDA will again distribute monies through agreements with independent handlers and cooperatives, with reimbursement to handlers for allowed administrative costs.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency will administer the Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program. The program is intended to help smaller organic-dairy farms that have faced a unique set of challenges and greater costs in the past several years. Those challenges and costs have been compounded by the ongoing pandemic and drought conditions across the country, the USDA stated.
The Farm Service Agency plans to provide payments to cover a portion of the organic producers’ estimated marketing costs for 2023. Final spending will depend on enrollment and each producer's projected production, but as much as $100 million has been allocated to the program, according to the USDA.
Assistance will be provided through unused Commodity Credit Corporation funds remaining from earlier pandemic-assistance programs. The assistance will help eligible producers with as much as 75 percent of their future projected marketing costs in 2023, based on national estimates of marketing costs.
Assistance will be provided through an application process based on a national per hundredweight payment. Payments will be capped at the first 5 million pounds of anticipated production, in alignment with preexisting dairy programs that target assistance to smaller dairies most vulnerable to marketing challenges.
The program is still in development. More information is expected to be released in a Notice of Funds Availability later in 2023. Visit farmers.gov and ams.usda.gov/pmvap for more information.
Contest draws about 200 cheesemakers
About 200 makers of dairy products will be vying for the title of U.S. Champion at the upcoming United States Championship Cheese Contest. According to the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the contest’s host, 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredients have submitted 2,249 products across 113 classes for evaluation. Companies representing 35 states have entered the competition.
Dairy-processing experts from across the United States will evaluate each product and calculate scores based on attributes such as flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish and packaging. Preliminary rounds of judging will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21-22 at the Resch Expo, 840 Armed Forces Drive in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the three greatest-scoring entries in each of the 118 classes. A ceremony announcing the 2023 U.S. Champion will be closed to the public, but people may watch the event live online beginning at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at USChampionCheese.org and on Facebook. Visit USChampionCheese.org for more information.