Dairy Resources

Margin coverage offered
Dairy producers may enroll for 2023 coverage through the Dairy Margin Coverage Program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture program is designed to help producers manage changes in milk and feed prices.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency in 2021 took steps to improve coverage, especially for small- and mid-sized dairies. That included offering a new Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage program and updating the feed-cost formula to better address retroactive, current and future feed costs. The changes continue to support producers through the 2023 enrollment.
Dairy Margin Coverage is a voluntary risk-management program designed to offer protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price declines to less than a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
Dairy Margin Coverage payments to more than 17,000 dairy operations triggered for August 2022 for more than $47.9 million. An indemnity payment is projected for September as well. At $0.15 per hundredweight for $9.50 coverage, risk coverage is a relatively inexpensive investment, the USDA stated.
The USDA introduced in 2021 Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage. It provided $42.8 million in payments to help small- and mid-sized dairy operations that had increased production through the years, but were unable to enroll the additional production. Supplemental coverage is applicable to calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023. Eligible dairy operations with less than 5 million pounds of established production history may enroll supplemental pounds.
For producers who enrolled in Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage in 2022, the coverage will automatically be added to the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage contract that previously established a supplemental-production history.
Producers who didn’t enroll in the supplemental program in 2022 may do so now. Producers should complete their supplemental-program enrollment before enrolling in the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage program. To enroll producers must provide their 2019 actual milk marketings, which the USDA's Farm Service Agency uses to determine established production history.
The agency will continue to calculate Dairy Margin Coverage payments using updated feed and premium-hay costs, making the program more reflective of actual dairy-producer expenses. The updated feed calculations use 100 percent premium-alfalfa-hay rather than 50 percent. The benefits of the feed-cost adjustments were realized in the recent August 2022 margin payment as greater feed and premium-hay costs were considered in payment calculations.
The enrollment period for the Dairy Margin Coverage program ends Dec. 9. Visit fsa.usda.gov – and search for “Dairy Margin Coverage” – and farmers.gov – and search for "local service centers" for more information.
Breed sales reported
Breed-sales figures recently were reported by World Dairy Expo. Buyers from around the world vied for world-class cattle and embryos sold during the 2022 World Dairy Expo Breed Sales in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Top of the World Jersey Sale was held Oct. 4. JX Pine-Tree Stoney 2770 {4}-P-ET was purchased by Semex and Vierra Dairy of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, for $18,500. The Jersey was consigned by Pine-Tree Dairy of Marshallville, Ohio. The second-biggest seller of the night involved rights to an in vitro fertilization session from Pine-Tree 2271 Feder 2718-PP-ET, also consigned by Pine-Tree Dairy. Four J Farms of Tulare, California, purchased the rights for $4,000. The 16 lots in the breed sale totaled $55,700, averaging $3,480.
The World Ayrshire Event Sale also was held Oct. 4. The winning bid was the choice of five March 2023 calves from Margot Precious, sired by Libby’s Lochinvar. The lot was consigned by Kurt Wolf and Mike Maier of Epworth, Iowa, and was purchased by Luck-E Holsteins of Hampshire, Illinois, for $11,000. The sale’s 14 consignments totaled $67,475, averaging $4,820.
The World Premier Brown Swiss Sale was held Oct. 5. The lot bringing the greatest amount of money was Hilltop Acres J Promise-ETV, consigned by Dennis Mashek of Hilltop Acres, Calmar, Iowa. The animal was sold for $28,500 to STgenetics of Navasota, Texas. The lot bringing the next greatest amount was La Rainbow Sweet Cheerful-ETV, which was consigned by Brian Lammers of Botkins, Ohio. The animal was purchased by Pine-Tree Dairy of Marshallville, Ohio, for $20,500. The 33 lots in the sale totaled $280,650, averaging $7,995 per lot.
The World Classic Sale was held Oct. 6. The 53 lots grossed $2,086,750, averaging $39,373. JX FB Verstappen {6}-ET, a Jersey heifer calf, was purchased for $170,000 by Vierra Dairy of Hilmar, California. The calf was consigned by FB Genetics of Dumas, Texas. FB World Classic brought the second largest amount. The animal was purchased for $105,000 by STgenetics of Navasota, Texas. It also was consigned by FB Genetics. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.