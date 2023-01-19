Dairy Resources

World Dairy Expo seeks nominations
Nominations for the 2023 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards are being accepted through Feb. 1. World Dairy Expo is honoring dairy industry leaders in three categories
Dairy Producer(s) of the Year. The award is presented to an active dairy producer whose primary source of income is derived from his or her dairy enterprise. The producer excels in efficient production and the breeding of quality dairy animals while incorporating progressive management practices. The nominee’s community, government, marketing and World Dairy Expo involvement also will be considered.
Industry Person(s) of the Year. The award is presented in recognition of an individual’s excellence in research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields, which are a part of an industry or institution that provides goods or services to the dairy industry. A resident of the United States, the nominee may be an active dairy producer whose primary achievements are industry focused.
International Person(s) of the Year. The award is presented to a person living primarily outside of the United States. The person who receives the award will be recognized for his or her contribution to international research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields, which are a part of an industry or institution that provides goods or services to the international dairy industry.
Individuals selected to receive the awards will be recognized Oct. 4 during World Dairy Expo 2023 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit worlddairyexpo.com or contact wde@wdexpo.com or 608-224-6455 for more information.
Manure-to-fuel project planned
MBL Bioenergy recently agreed to develop its second and third clusters of dairy-manure-waste-to-renewable-natural-gas projects in South Dakota. In total the additional projects will represent about $150 million of investment by MBL Bioenergy, of which 100 percent of the funds will be provided by UGI Energy Services, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation. The latter is a natural gas and electric-power distribution company
MBL Bioenergy is a joint-venture partnership between UGI Energy Services, Sevana Bioenergy and a subsidiary of California Bioenergy.
The second cluster project – Brookings – will be built at three farms located near Estelline, South Dakota. The project is expected to generate about 300 million cubic feet of renewable natural gas annually once completed in 2024. Dairy waste from the farms will be anaerobically digested, producing biogas. The biogas will then be piped to a gas-upgrading facility before it’s delivered into a natural gas-distribution system.
The third cluster project – Lakeside – will be built at two farms located near Summit, South Dakota. It’s expected to generate about 225 million cubic feet of renewable natural gas annually once it’s completed in 2024.
Similar to the second cluster dairy, waste from the farms will be anaerobically digested and biogas piped to a gas-upgrading facility before it’s delivered into a natural-gas distribution system. UGI Energy Services through its wholly owned subsidiary – GHI Energy – will be the exclusive marketer for MBL Bioenergy for the projects.
Visit ugicorp.com and sevanabioenergy.com and calbioenergy.com for more information.
Cooperative acquired
California Dairies Inc. recently agreed to acquire DairyAmerica. California Dairies is a member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative. DairyAmerica, a supplier of dairy ingredients, is a federated cooperative currently co-owned by California Dairies, Agri-Mark Inc. and O-AT-KA Milk Products. California Dairies will purchase the ownership rights currently held by the other two organizations.
DairyAmerica will continue to market milk powders produced by Agri-Mark and O-AT-KA Milk Products. The marketing agreements will allow for the continued multi-origin and sustainable -supply benefits currently enjoyed by DairyAmerica, stated California Dairies.
DairyAmerica will remain under the leadership of Patti Smith, CEO. The cooperative’s office will remain in Fresno, California. Visit californiadairies.com and dairyamerica.com for more information.
Methane-inhibiting bolus in development
Methane-inhibiting technology is being developed and is expected to reduce ruminant methane emissions by at least 70 percent within a six-month period. The bolus has the potential to provide every dairy, sheep and beef farmer in New Zealand a methane-reduction solution that’s practical for grass-fed animal farming operations, said George Reeves, CEO of Ruminant BioTech in Matangi, New Zealand.
The slow-release bolus delivers a methane inhibitor in the rumen. Preliminary trials achieved reductions of 90 percent methane emissions in 80 days. While the initial results were positive, the company’s goal is to develop a bolus that achieves 70 percent methane mitigation in six months, Reeves said.
The New Zealand Government is investing in the company’s Cut Agricultural Livestock Methane program. Ruminant BioTEch will work on fine-tuning the technology in the next three years. It also stated that it will conduct tests to ensure the solution is safe for animals and doesn’t impact the quality or safety of the food produced from them. Visit ruminantbiotech.com for more information.