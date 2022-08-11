Dairy Resources

Alumni association to present award
The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association will present its Daluge Red Jacket Award at the organization’s Football Fire-Up event at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 in the University of Wisconsin-Foundation parking lot, 1848 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. The recipient of the award is the late Jim Crowley Jr.
Crowley is being honored for his dedication and service to the alumni association. He served on its board for six years and served as its president from 2002 to 2003. He also served for 25 years as a key planner of the association’s annual Football Fire-Up tailgate event.
Crowley graduated in 1978 with a doctorate in veterinary science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He also served as dairy superintendent of World Dairy Expo and was Brown Swiss superintendent for many years.
The award honors Rick and Peggy Daluge. Rick Daluge was the executive director of the association for many years. He was a founding member of the National Agricultural Alumni and Development Association. Before retiring in 2008 he served as placement director and assistant dean at the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
A red jacket is presented in honor of someone who has made a significant contribution to the Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association. Visit www.WALSAA.org for more information.
Dairy grants awarded
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation, recently awarded grants to four programs focused on building healthy and vibrant dairy communities.
- Farmers for Sustainable Food – A grant was awarded for a farmer-led group to better understand the effect of conservation practices on the environment while providing management information to farmers. The group also communicates the sustainability of local farms to the supply chain and consumers.
- Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship – A grant was awarded for the organization’s Dairy Grazing Summit to cover speaker, host farm and livestream fees for dairy-grazing apprentices and journey workers. The summit enables them to network and learn about leadership, grazing topics, farm transition and ownership, and U.S. Department of Agriculture programs through workshops and on-farm tours.
- National Dairy Shrine – A grant was awarded to the National Dairy Shrine Museum to create an exhibit and educational video. The goal is to promote dairy and tell the story of dairy farming and the history of the shrine to thousands of visitors each year, especially school children.
- Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania – A grant was awarded to help support a dedicated space for science, technology, engineering and math activities at the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Calving Corner Exhibit. The goal is show youth technologies used on dairy farms.
Dairy’s Foundation funds educational programs and initiatives that are consistent with its strategic direction set by dairy producers. The foundation’s support is focused on preparing the next generation of professional dairy producers, growing and maintaining public trust in the dairy industry’s people and products, and building the skills of dairy producers.
Applications for grants are accepted on an ongoing basis. The next deadline is Dec. 1. Organizations with a tax status of 501(c)(3) or (5) may apply for grants to as much as $5,000. Visit dairyfoundation.org for more information.
Project aims to reduce emissions
Pizza Hut and its parent company Yum! Brands are partnering with Dairy Farmers of America to help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The partners are working with dairy suppliers to enroll interested dairy-farm families in the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management and Environmental Stewardship evaluation for a three-year period.
Once enrolled farmers will receive a SCiO cup, a laboratory-grade dry-matter analyzer. That will enable them to access instant dry-matter analysis of their cows’ feed, helping deliver precise nutrition, produce milk more efficiently, and reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions, Dairy Farmers of America stated.
The farms will be eligible to apply for funds to implement sustainability projects while continuing to recruit Dairy Farmers of America members throughout the partnership. Participating farmers will have the opportunity to adopt other practices and technologies such as feed-management enhancements and energy-efficient lighting, Dairy Farmers of America stated.
The cooperative has set a target to reduce both direct and value-chain greenhouse-gas emissions. The project is part of a broader strategy to help all parties reach additional sustainability goals.
• Yum! and Pizza Hut – decrease greenhouse-gas emissions 46 percent by 2030 with a focus on restaurants and supply chain, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
• Dairy Farmers of America – reduce by 30 percent greenhouse-gas emissions across supply chain by 2030
The cooperative also is part of an industry-wide collaboration through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy to be greenhouse neutral or better by 2050. Visit yum.com, pizzahut.com and dfamilk.com for more information.
Cooperative adds organic-farm routes
The United States has lost more than 100,000 family farms in the past decade, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Working to reverse the trend of consolidation, Organic Valley stated it has added 51 new members.
“Organic Valley was formed in 1988 to offer farmers an organic marketplace; we’re still doing that today,” said Travis Forgues, executive vice president of membership at Organic Valley.
The farmers’ cooperative recently hauled milk from more small organic farms in Vermont, Maine, New York and New Hampshire. The farms that had their milk collected by Organic Valley for the first time were nearing a moment when no milk trucks would stop there, the cooperative stated. Organic Valley also added 15 farms earlier in 2022 that it stated would have likely become victims of consolidation elsewhere in the industry. Visit organicvalley.com for more information.