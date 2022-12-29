Dairy Resources

Policy-reform priorities listed
A new report compiled by the American Farm Bureau Federation presents priorities, principles and recommendations for dairy-policy reform.
The Farm Bureau Dairy Working Group, comprised of 12 dairy-farmer representatives, recently explored options for strengthening the dairy industry through the 2023 farm bill and modernizing the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. Farm Bureau also received input from the Federal Milk Marketing Order Forum held in October.
When Federal Milk Marketing Orders were last reformed in 2000, the United States exported less than 5 percent of annual milk production, compared to 18 percent now. Per capita milk consumption has increased in the United States by about 10 percent, but there are about 50 percent fewer dairy operations now than in 2003.
The report reflects the consensus of Dairy Working Group members and informs Farm Bureau’s policy-development process. Priorities for Federal Milk Marketing Order reform are featured:
• return Class I mover to a “higher-of” formula
• increase Class I differentials to reflect changes in marketplace
• make cost surveys mandatory and audited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture
• tighten pooling provisions
• update allowances routinely with mandatory cost surveys
• expand number of products used in USDA’s pricing survey
• simplify milk checks
• use modified block-voting instead of block voting
Farm Bureau also released non-Federal Milk Marketing Order priorities.
• increase catastrophic margin levels within the Dairy Margin Coverage program
• clarify Farm Bureau production-history policy within the Dairy Margin Coverage program
• support premium alfalfa milk cost updates within Dairy Margin Coverage
• support change in dietary guidelines to include whole milk and full-fat dairy products
• shift jurisdiction of food programs for children in schools – including milk – to the Committee on Agriculture.
Methane-reduction path analyzed
An analysis of methane-reduction progress recently was published by the California Dairy Research Foundation and the University of California-Clarity and Leadership for Environmental Awareness and Research at the Davis campus. The report is titled Meeting the Call: How California is Pioneering a Pathway to Significant Dairy Sector Methane Reduction.
Efforts are on track to achieve the state’s target for reducing dairy-methane emissions by 40 percent by 2030. The report outlines the need for continued implementation of California’s four-part strategy for dairy-methane reduction.
- farm efficiency and herd attrition
- methane avoidance – alternative manure management
- methane capture and utilization – digesters
- enteric methane reduction
Continued alignment of state and federal climate-smart agricultural approaches and incentives also will be critical to maintaining progress, the authors concluded.
The paper recognizes that enteric methane is a significant source of greenhouse-gas emissions. Several feed additives are expected to become commercially available in the next several years. They could be used to reduce enteric methane emissions from California’s dairy herd.
Methane reductions from California’s current programs and projects, coupled with the implementation of a moderate feed-additive strategy to reduce enteric emissions, is on track to reduce between 7.61 to 10.59 million metric tons of methane by 2030, according to the study. Visit clear.ucdavis.edu for more information.
Association seeks nominations
Nominations are open for Holstein Association USA’s annual awards.
The Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award recognizes significant accomplishments of young Registered Holstein breeders ages 21 to 40. Submissions can be made for individuals, a couple or business partners. The winning applicant will receive travel and lodging expenses – for as many as two people – to the National Holstein Convention, complimentary tickets to the convention banquet, and a $2,000 cash award.
The Elite Breeder Award honors a living Holstein Association USA member, family, partnership or corporation who has bred outstanding animals and thereby made a notable contribution to the advancement of U.S. Registered Holsteins.
The Distinguished Leadership Award is presented to an individual who has provided outstanding and unselfish leadership, contributing to the improvement of Holstein Association USA and/or the dairy industry.
Applications for the Elite Breeder and Distinguished Leadership awards are considered for three years after initial submission.
A scholarship also is available to students interested in agriculture who plan to pursue their master’s degree in business administration. The Robert H. Rumler MBA Scholarship awards $3,000 to a qualified individual pursuing a Master of Business Administration at an accredited university. Applications for the scholarship must be received by Apr. 15.
Nomination applications must be postmarked by Jan 31. Honorees will receive their recognition during the 2023 National Holstein Convention, June 23-27, in Lexington, Kentucky. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.
Apprenticeship tentatively selected for funding
A project proposed by the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship has been tentatively selected for funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Commodities Partnerships program. The proposed 5-year, $4.7 million project will focus on implementing precision-agriculture technology to expand participation of small-scale grazing dairy farms.
The Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship plans to make direct payments and provide technical assistance to small-scale dairy farmers to implement climate-smart grazing management. The resulting milk will be marketed through a shared digital-marketing campaign and tactical marketing tools to accelerate consumer awareness.
The network of farms also will serve as apprenticeship-training sites, enabling the apprenticeship program to aid producers in expanding positive climate impacts while generating revenue. Project partner organizations include the Institute of Food Technologists, Taste Profit Marketing, Cedar Grove Cheese, Painterland Sisters, Uplands Cheese, Colorado State University and the University of Missouri.
The Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor-Employment and Training Administration. The two-year program combines 3,700 hours of on-farm employment and training in an approved Mentor Dairy Grazier with 300 hours of related instruction. That includes classes delivered online through the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship’s Managed Grazing Innovation Center. Visit dga-national.org for more information.
Impact grants awarded
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is awarding $1 million in Dairy Industry Impact grants. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture the grant program supports medium-sized to large-sized dairy companies that develop an innovative idea or tackle a challenge with the potential to advance the dairy industry. Six projects have been selected to receive funding.
- Cedar Grove Cheese of Plain, Wisconsin, is working to connect a tracking system to a database of farmer stories, images and certification documents its partner farms use to document conservation practices. The same system can be used to track and aggregate the farms’ environmental impacts including carbon sequestration, water usage and animal-welfare practices.
- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo, Wisconsin, is researching and implementing new fresh-mozzarella packaging with the goal of increasing shelf life, reducing costs and converting to new sustainable packaging.
- CROPP Cooperative of La Farge, Wisconsin, is evaluating micro-fixing production processes aimed at improving product quality and inventory management. The technology has the potential to enable dairy plants to process milk to meet market demand without sacrificing operational efficiency.
- Fromage Spa of Green Bay, Wisconsin, is evaluating machinery to recycle packaged butter in an efficient and sanitary fashion. The company is working to reclaim lost profit margins and reduce the amount of edible product going to waste.
- Redhead Creamery of Brooten, Minnesota, is working on converting dairy streams, such as whey, into value-added alcohol. That typically requires complex equipment normally found in larger plants. Redhead Creamery is evaluating a way to make the process accessible to smaller processors.
- Specialty Cheese Co. of Reeseville, Wisconsin, has been developing a novel method of separating curds from whey that would be capable of increased separation rates while maintaining the integrity of weak or flocculated cheese curds. Based on preliminary results the company says the method could be commercialized for Paneer cheese and could likely work for ricotta and all cheeses with soft curd. The project will work to validate and commercialize this process.
Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.
Gift supports center
The Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products of Greenwood, Wisconsin, recently made an additional $475,000 commitment toward the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant Renovation Project. That brings their cumulative support to $1 million, earning naming rights for the facility. The plant will now be known as the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence.
Combined with the support of state and university resources and other dairy-industry partners, the latest Wuethrich-Grassland contribution will enable the university to complete the $8 million renovation and provide students with hands-on learning experiences in the development, production and marketing of dairy products.
The center is scheduled to launch operations in spring 2023. Contact julie.stucky@uwrf.edu or 715-425-4647 to discuss giving opportunities and for more information.