Dairy Resources

State Fair volunteers sought
The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is seeking volunteers for the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill, the Dairyland Shake Shop and the interactive Dairy Lane, formerly the House of Moo, at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair.
The board seeks volunteers to serve grilled-cheese sandwiches in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. Also located in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion is Dairyland Shake Shop, the promotion board's newest venture. Funds benefit the Wisconsin State Fair Foundation and Wisconsin dairy youth.
Dairy Lane features new displays using the latest technologies to educate people about the importance of Wisconsin’s dairy industry. Individuals who have a passion for talking with people about dairy farming are encouraged to volunteer at Dairy Lane.
The Wisconsin State Fair will be held Aug. 4-14 at 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, Wisconsin. Visit wsfdairypromo.org or contact programassistant@wsfdairypromo.org for more information.
Dairy Shrine honors pioneers
The Dairy Shrine’s Pioneer award program each year recognizes four industry leaders who have made significant contributions to the industry. The 2022 honorees are Dr. Scott Armbrust, Tom Morris and Charlie Will. Jack Hardesty is being honored with a posthumous award.
Armbrust is a doctor of veterinary medicine and president and owner of ParadocsEmbryo Transfer Inc. A pioneer of bovine embryo transfer Armbrust began working in the field in 1977. After working with two Wisconsin veterinary clinics, he left in 1982 to specialize in embryo transfer. Much of his work involves coordinating and exporting embryos abroad.
Armbrust has trained veterinarians from around the world in embryo-transfer techniques. He provides internship and mentor experiences for potential veterinary students and international students and trainees.
John “Jack” Hardesty and his father started Harvue Farms in 1950. Although his career was solely dedicated to the farm, Jack Hardesty was involved in numerous organizations. He traveled to England and saw examples of how land was used. He returned home to apply agricultural land-use planning.
Harvue cattle first earned All-American status in 1981. Harvue Farms had the first cow to produce more than 30,000 pounds of milk, attracting dairy producers from around the world to Harvue genetics.
Harvue earned the Dairyman of the Year award at the 1992 World Dairy Expo. “Harvue Roy Frosty” was crowned Supreme Champion at World Dairy Expo in both 2009 and 2010.
Hardesty passed away at age 82, but was involved on the farm until his death. His sons and grandson continue to operate Harvue Farms.
Tom Morris distinguished himself as a showman, fitter and dairy-cattle judge early in his 4-H and FFA careers. He continued to develop his interest in dairy judging at both the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and UW-Madison.
Morris began his career with International Holstein Sales and Service. He also became an instructor at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute. In 1975 he and his wife, Sandy Mayer, established Deronda Farm.
In 1982 he established Tom Morris Ltd., a sale-management business. The Morris family has managed the World Classic at World Dairy Expo since 1989, along with several other sales.
Morris designed and launched The Cattle Connection in 1990. Currently owned by Holstein International, the publication is designed to develop connections between cattle buyers and sellers.
Morris was a driving force behind the new World Dairy Expo pavilions. He established the Merle Howard award for the top junior exhibitor at the show. He has mentored more than 250 students and coached two winning junior-college teams at the National Dairy Cattle Congress.
He’s managed more than 500 Holstein auctions, and served as an auctioneer in about 40 states, Canada and Europe.
Charles Will worked for 43 years for Select Sires. Currently retired from his position as a dairy-sire analyst, he’s credited with acquiring a collection of bulls featuring high production and outstanding type, thousands of “Excellent” daughters, millions of units sold, and improved calving ease and productive life.
Will is active in his community and the dairy industry. He’s been involved with the National Association of Animal Breeders, the Holstein Association, World Dairy Expo, Holstein International Magazine in Holland and the Simmental Association.
The award recipients will be honored at the Dairy Shrine’s Awards Banquet, scheduled to be held Oct. 3 in Madison, Wisconsin. Portraits of each winner will then be displayed in the National Dairy Shrine Dairy Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visit dairyshrine.org or contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.