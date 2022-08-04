Dairy Resources

Distinguished service recognized
Bill and Marion Barlass of Janesville, Wisconsin, recently earned the American Jersey Cattle Association’s Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented to association members who have provided outstanding, unselfish service and made notable contributions to the advancement of the Jersey breed.
Bill Barlass was raised on Gil-Bar Farms near Janesville. The farm was established by his grandfather, Alfred, and his grandfather’s brother. The first Jerseys in the herd were imported from the United Kingdom’s Island of Jersey. Bill Barlass’ parents established Barlass Jerseys in 1968.
Marion Barlass nee Owens was born and raised on Owens Farms Inc. of Frederic, Wisconsin. The farm is now owned and operated by three of her brothers, Wilfred, Walter and Roger Owen.
The couple married in 1975 and in 1987 bought their farm from his parents. Bill and Marion Barlass have since expanded the herd to 525 head of cattle.
The Barlass herd has been exhibited at shows on the local, state and national levels, including World Dairy Expo, from its beginning through 1998. Their cattle have been exhibited at the All American Jersey Show from its beginning until 1999.
Bill Barlass served 14 years and Marion Barlass served for more than 10 years on the board of National All-Jersey Inc., the marketing arm of the American Jersey Cattle Association. He also has served more than 25 years on the World Dairy Expo board of directors.
The couple has been involved in the All American Jersey Show in different capacities. The Barlasses have hosted exchange students from several different countries. They’ve also employed many high school students who are interested in the industry.
In the late 1990s the Barlasses were a part of a Wisconsin contingency that donated animals to help reintroduce Jerseys to China through an American Jersey Cattle Association partnership. Visit usjersey.com for more information.
Grant round coming
A new round of Dairy Business Builder grants is coming in September for small- to medium-sized dairy farmers, manufacturers and processors. The grants will be administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
Reimbursement grants of as much as $100,000 each are aimed to support recipients in diversifying farm activity, creating value-added products, enhancing dairy byproducts, and creating or enhancing dairy export programs. Grants are being made available to eligible farmers and companies in 11 Midwestern states – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Kansas and Wisconsin.
Grant-application materials will be made available Sept. 19. An informational webinar hosted by staff from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance also will be held in September. Applications will be due by 5 p.m. Nov. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by Dec. 15. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.
Blue-cheese producer acquired
AgCertain Industries Inc. of Ames, Iowa, recently acquired Maytag Dairy Farms, the Newton, Iowa-based manufacturer and marketer of Maytag Blue Cheese and other artisanal food and beverage products.
Maytag will become part of AgCertain, which can help accelerate its recent efforts to modernize and expand, AgCertain stated. Maytag has been expanding its product line to include new cheese products, artisanal honey products and a honey-based wine product.
AgCertain provides organic, non-genetically-modified and certified specialty oils, and U.S. Pharmacopeia-grade glycerin.
Maytag blue cheese will continue to be made by cheesemakers in Newton. Visit MaytagDairyFarms.com and AgCertain.com for more information.