Strauss Leadership Award presented
Mark Diederichs recently earned the Dean Strauss Leadership Award presented by the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.
“Mark is the model of a great leader – he truly has been one of the industry’s greatest partners,” said Shelly Mayer, the organization’s executive director. “He’s the first to offer his help no matter how tough the project and has touched countless lives.”
Diederichs began farming on his family farm in 1982. He and his wife, Laurie Diederichs, have expanded their herd through the years and eventually entered into a partnership that today operates as Breeze Dairy Group. Diederichs served as manager of Lake Breeze Dairy – one of the three dairies that comprise Breeze Dairy Group – until his retirement in 2019.
He served as a member of the PDPW board from 2008 to 2014, and was president from 2012 to 2014. He also served as a board member and board chairman for Dairy’s Foundation, also known as the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. He continues to be involved in helping the foundation raise funds and create awareness about the ongoing need to support dairy-centric educational programs.
Diederichs also has served as a Farm Bureau board member, a New Holstein FFA alumni and finance committee member, and a fundraising volunteer for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center.
His church and community have benefitted from his spirit of servant leadership. December 2022 marked the grand opening of the Holyland Food Pantry, a 3,500-square-foot facility located in Marytown, Wisconsin. He also is a former volunteer fireman for the town of Calumet Fire Department, a member of St. Peter’s Lions Club, and is involved in the Fond du Lac Alzheimer’s Walk, raising funds in honor of his mother.
The Dean Strauss Leadership Award was established by the PDPW board in 2021 in honor of Dean Strauss, a dairy farmer and industry leader who unexpectedly passed away in 2019 at the age of 48. The owner of Majestic Meadows Dairy near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Strauss was active in several dairy organizations and leadership boards. That included PDPW’s board, on which he served as president. Visit pdpw.org for more information.
Expo communications manager named
Lisa Behnke of New Glarus, Wisconsin, recently was named communications manager for World Dairy Expo. She’ll be coordinating strategic marketing and managing internal and external communications for the event.
Behnke earned a bachelor’s degree in dairy science with a specialization in agricultural journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During her career she has held marketing and communications positions with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, The Cattle Connection, Ag Source Cooperative Services and World Dairy Expo. Most recently she served as marketing director for Indiana-based Egg Innovations.
She also has served World Dairy Expo many years as both a volunteer and a staff member. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
Plastic recycling simplified
The Push for Pick Up app recently was expanded to provide Wisconsin dairy farmers access to recycling used-plastic agricultural products.
The app’s developer, Revolution, initiated in 2016 a program to provide complimentary dumpsters to thousands of farmers across Wisconsin. It continues to service those dairies. The program has offered a way to recycle used silage bags and bunker covers.
With the Push for Pick Up app the company welcomes all dairies that can provide their own front-load 6-foot wide dumpsters to join the program for free. After downloading the app and verifying their dumpsters’ locations, farmers may request and track pick up from their mobile device. Once a request is submitted, Revolution’s team collects content from the dumpster, washes it and processes it into new plastic products.
Price Murphy, the company’s vice-president of strategic sourcing and operations, said that in Wisconsin, the original program diverted more than 130 million pounds of plastic from landfills and from materials being burned or buried. Access to the app will enable more plastic products to be recycled, he said. Visit deltaplastics.com/push-for-pick-up-get-paid or contact logistics@revolutioncompany.com for more information.
Young dairy leaders recognized
Lucas and Alise Sjostrom of Brooten, Minnesota, recently were selected as Young Dairy Leaders Institute Distinguished Alumni Leader award recipients. The Holstein Foundation annually recognizes a Young Dairy Leaders Institute graduate or couple who have made noteworthy contributions to the dairy industry, applying skills gained during their experience at the institute.
Alise Sjostrom is the owner and head cheesemaker at Redhead Creamery. She annually produces more than 50,000 pounds of artisan cheese using milk from Jer-Lindy Farms.
Lucas Sjostrom serves as executive director of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association at Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. In his position he develops relationships with legislators, farmers, media, academia and industry to achieve the needs of two farmer-led organizations. He also heads Redhead Creamery's new whey-distillery project.
The Sjostroms are active in many committees and foundations such as the League of Minnesota Cheesemakers, the U.S. Dairy Sustainability committee, the Upper Midwest Dairy Industry Association and the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program. Visit holsteinfoundation.org for more information.
Parasite-control product approved
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Tauramox, a generic moxidectin injectable solution. It’s indicated for beef and non-lactating dairy cattle for the treatment and control of internal and external parasites in cattle.
The anti-parasitic drug contains the same concentration of moxidectin in the same injectable dosage form as the approved brand name drug product, Cydectin, which was first approved on May 20, 2005. Tauramox is available over the counter. Visit animaldrugsatfda.fda.gov – search for “Tauramox” for more information.