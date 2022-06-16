Dairy Resources

Election results revealed
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin 2022 board of directions election results. The dairy producers elected will serve a three-year term beginning July 1.
- District 3 – Gary Kohn of Medford, Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Taylor counties
- District 6 – Doug Danielson of Cadott, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties
- District 9 – Jeff Betley of Pulaski, Shawano and Waupaca counties
- District 12 – Stephen Pankratz of Marshfield, Portage, Waushara and Wood counties
- District 15 – Sandra Madland of Lyndon Station, Adams, Juneau and Monroe counties
- District 18 – Rick Roden of West Bend, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties
- District 21 – Gail Klinkner of Viroqua, Crawford and Vernon counties
- District 24 – Virgil Hagg of Mount Horeb, Dane and Jefferson counties
Twelve certified candidates ran for eight board-member positions. Of the 2,021 dairy producers living in affected districts, 14.9 percent returned ballots. District 24, which had three candidates on the ballot, recorded the most election participation with 35.2 percent of the eligible producers in that district returning ballots. Visit wisconsindairy.org and search for "2022 election" for more information.
Grant applications sought
Dairy-product manufacturers in five Midwestern states can apply for a new $1-million round of grants. The grants will be administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
The grant program is designed to help dairy businesses develop an idea or tackle a challenge with the potential to advance the dairy industry as a whole. Reimbursable grants of as much as $250,000 each will be awarded through a competitive review process. Grant recipients will be required to share results of their project.
The Dairy Industry Impact grant competition opens July 11. Applications will be available on the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance website. Applicants must be located in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota or Wisconsin.
Initial abstracts are due Aug. 31. Successful applicants will be invited to submit full proposals by Nov. 3. Contact vgrassman@cdr.wisc.edu or tguerin@cdr.wisc.edu for more information.
Chinese dairy-sector gains reported
China's production of raw milk in 2022 is forecast to reach 39.65 million metric tons. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agriculture Service attributes the growth to a larger herd and production efficiency gains.
The resurgence of COVID-19 and government restrictions, such as lockdowns, are expected to affect dairy and dairy-product distribution and use. Dairy processors are expected to increase whole milk-powder production from raw milk to limit losses.
Butter imports are expected to increase compared to 2021, due to demand in the bakery sector. Imported fluid milk is expected to increase compared to 2021, due to consumer demand for shelf-stable products. But imports of whole-milk powder, skim-milk powder and cheese are expected to be less than imports of those products in 2021. Visit fas.usda.gov for more information.
Promotion-board comments sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently reopened the comment period for proposed revisions to the composition of the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. A proposed rule seeking comments on the proposed amendments was published in the Federal Register on Sept. 21, 2021. The new deadline to submit comments is July 25.
The proposal would modify the number of dairy-board members in two of the board’s 12 geographic regions. If adopted representation in Region 8 – Idaho – would increase from two members to three members.
Conversely representation from Region 10 would decrease from two members to one member. Region 10 is comprised of Alabama, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The total number of domestic dairy-board members would remain the same at 36. The number of regions would remain at 12.
The Dairy Promotion and Research Order requires the dairy board to review the geographic distribution of milk-production volume throughout the United States at least every five years but no more than every three years. If warranted the board recommends to the USDA secretary a reapportionment of the regions to better reflect the geographic distribution of milk-production volume.
Written comments must be received on or before Sept. 21. Comments should reference the document number AMS-DA-20-0060, the date of publication and the page number of the issue of the Federal Register. All comments submitted in response to the proposed rule will be included in the record and will be made available to the public. Visit regulations.gov or contact Whitney.Rick@usda.gov for more information.