Dairy Resources

Builder-grant applications sought
Applications are being accepted now through Nov. 10 for a new round of Dairy Business Builder grants. The grants are available for dairy farmers, manufacturers and processors in 11 Midwestern states. With additional federal funding, the new Dairy Business Builder cycle is offering reimbursement grants of as much as $100,000 each. That doubles the previous limit of $50,000 each.
The funding is administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. The awards aim to support recipients in diversifying on-farm activity, creating value-added products, enhancing dairy byproducts, and creating or enhancing dairy-export programs.
Eligible for grants are small- to medium-sized businesses in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Kansas and Wisconsin. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Central Time Nov. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by Dec. 15. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.
Cooperative adds organic-farm routes
The United States has lost more than 100,000 family farms in the past decade, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Working to reverse the trend of consolidation, Organic Valley stated it has added 51 new members.
“Organic Valley was formed in 1988 to offer farmers an organic marketplace; we’re still doing that today,” said Travis Forgues, executive vice president of membership at Organic Valley.
The farmers’ cooperative recently hauled milk from more small organic farms in Vermont, Maine, New York and New Hampshire. The farms that had their milk collected by Organic Valley for the first time were nearing a moment when no milk trucks would stop there, the cooperative stated. Organic Valley also added 15 farms earlier in 2022 that it stated would have likely become victims of consolidation elsewhere in the industry. Visit organicvalley.com for more information.