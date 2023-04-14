Curd festival earns award
The Cheese Curd Festival in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, was named one of the country’s “Best Specialty Food Festivals” in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Contest. Each June thousands of pounds of cheese curds made by Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery are served at the event.
The cooperative is the Cheese Curd Festival’s main sponsor. Its staff also helps plan the event and ensures expert frying of the curds. The curds are made from milk produced by the cooperative’s 250 patron family farms.
The 2023 Cheese Curd Festival will be held June 23-24 in Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Visit cheesecurdfestival.com for more information.
Group makes school-milk pledge
The International Dairy Foods Association recently introduced the Healthy School Milk Commitment. It’s a pledge by dairy companies to deliver milk’s essential nutrients to America’s students while reducing calories and added sugars in flavored milk.
Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, 37 school-milk processors representing more than 90 percent of the school-milk volume in the United States will commit to provide options with no more than 10 grams of added sugar per 8 fluid ounce serving. That’s consistent with the latest federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans and beyond current school meal nutrition guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Visit healthyschoolmilk.org for more information.
Comments sought on labeling
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced draft recommendations for industry on the naming of plant-based foods that are marketed and sold as alternatives to milk. The draft guidance also recommends voluntary nutrient statements for the labeling of some plant-based milk alternatives.
The draft guidance is termed “Labeling of Plant-based Milk Alternatives and Voluntary Nutrient Statements: Guidance for Industry.” It recommends that a plant-based milk alternative product that includes the term “milk” in its name and that has a nutrient composition different than milk include a voluntary nutrient statement.
That statement would convey how the product compares with milk based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’ Food and Nutrition Service fluid-milk-substitutes nutrient criteria. For example the label could say, “Contains lower amounts of Vitamin D and calcium than milk.”
In September 2018 the FDA requested information on the labeling of plant-based milk alternatives with terms that include the names of dairy foods such as “milk.” More than 13,000 comments were received. The FDA determined that consumers generally understand that plant-based milk alternatives don’t contain milk and choose to purchase them because they’re not milk.
But many consumers may not be aware of the nutritional differences between milk and plant-based milk alternative products. For example almond- or oat-based products may contain calcium and be consumed as a source of calcium, but their overall nutritional content isn’t similar to milk and fortified soy beverages. They also aren’t included as part of the dairy group in the Dietary Guidelines 2020-2025.
Dairy foods are recommended by the Dietary Guidelines as part of a healthy eating pattern and contribute key nutrients, such as protein and vitamins A and B-12 along with calcium, potassium and vitamin D, which are currently under-consumed. The Dietary Guidelines only includes fortified soy beverages in the dairy group because their nutrient composition is similar to that of milk. The nutritional composition of plant-based milk alternative products varies widely within and across types. Many don’t contain the same levels of key nutrients as milk.
To support consistency across federal nutrition policies, the draft guidance recommends that industry use the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service fluid-milk-substitutes nutrient criteria to determine if a plant-based milk alternative is nutritionally similar to milk.
The FDA is accepting comments on the draft guidance. A manufacturer may choose to implement the recommendations in a draft guidance before the guidance becomes final. Visit federalregister.gov and search for “labeling of plant-based milk alternatives” for more information.
Creamer wins product of year
Organic Valley’s flavored creamers recently were recognized as a winner of the 2023 Product of the Year USA Awards. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted awards program focused on product innovation. Award winners are determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a consumer-research firm.
The farmer cooperative’s creamers were awarded the best product within the coffee-creamer category. The creamer contains 40 percent less sugar than the leading flavored-creamer brand, contains no artificial ingredients and is lactose free.
The Product of the Year red seal enables shoppers to easily identify the top trendsetting products on the market. It also serves as a marketing tool for brands to build consumer awareness.
The list of 36 winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards winners is available. Visit productoftheyearusa.com and click on the “winners” tab and organicvalley.coop for more information.
Cooperative sweeps category
The Prairie Farms Dairy cooperative recently swept the cottage-cheese category at the United States Championship Cheese Contest. The contest was held Feb. 21-23 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Prairie Farms’ team from Quincy, Illinois, earned a score of 98.6 with small curd 2 percent cottage cheese for the best of class win. The team also earned second place with a score of 98.495 for its large curd 4 percent cottage cheese. And it swept the category with a third-place finish and a 98.25 score for small curd 4 percent cottage cheese.
Also at the contest the Prairie Farms team from Mindoro, Wisconsin, earned a score of 99.675 and second place for its pasteurized blue cheese wheel in the blue-veined cheese category. The team’s heat-treated blue cheese wheel won third place with a score of 99.475.
The team from Prairie Farms’ Caves of Faribault, Minnesota, won second place with a score of 99.25 for the AmaGorg Gorgonzola cheese wheel.
Prairie Farms’ team from Shullsburg, Wisconsin, won third place with a score of 98.965 for Sweet Peppa Chedda in the open class pepper-flavored cheese, mild heat category.
The cooperative’s team from Luana, Iowa, received a bronze finish and a score of 98.4 for its cream cheese brick.
Contest entries are evaluated by a team of technical judges from across the United States. Starting from a maximum possible 100 points, deductions are made for various defects found by each judge. A gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal are awarded to the three best-scoring entries in each class. Visit prairiefarms.com for more information.
Cheese products make finals
Twenty cheeses were selected for the final round at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. The competition was held Feb. 21-23 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 20 cheeses were selected from a total of 2,249 entries in 113 classes.
Class 2: Cheddar, Medium, 3 to 6 months
Cheese name: Cheddar
Maker: Dillon Sylla
Company: Associated Milk Producers Inc.
Location: Blair, Wisconsin
Class 4: Cheddar, Aged 1 to 2 Years
Cheese Name: Cracker Barrel Aged Reserve Cheddar
Maker: Agropur - Weyauwega
Company: Lactalis Heritage Dairy
Location: Weyauwega, Wisconsin
Class 6: Traditional Waxed Cheddar, Mild to Medium
Cheese Name: Roelli Haus Select Cheddar
Maker: Team Roelli
Company: Roelli Cheese
Location: Shullsburg, Wisconsin
Class 8: Natural Rinded Cheddar
Cheese Name: Lucky Linda Clothbound Cheddar
Maker: Redhead Creamery
Company: Redhead Creamery
Location: Brooten, Minnesota
Class 12: Baby Swiss Style
Cheese Name: Baby Swiss Wheel, Rindless
Maker: DV Team 2
Company: Guggisberg Cheese
Location: Millersburg, Ohio
Class 13: Swiss Style Cheese
Cheese Name: Founder 56 Emmentaler Swiss
Maker: James Yoder
Company: Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers
Location: Middlefield, Ohio
Class 19: Provolone, Mild
Cheese Name: Mild Provolone Cheese
Maker: Cuba Team 3
Company: Great Lakes Cheese
Location: Cuba, New York
Class 23: Parmesan
Cheese Name: Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan
Maker: Team Lake Country Dairy
Company: Schuman Cheese
Location: Turtle Lake, Wisconsin
Class 38: Gouda, Aged
Cheese Name: Europa
Maker: Arethusa Cheese Team
Company: Arethusa Farm Dairy
Location: Bantam, Connecticut
Class 45: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Semi-soft Cheeses
Cheese Name: Whitney
Maker: Jasper Hill Farm
Company: Jasper Hill Farm
Location: Greensboro Bend, Vermont
Class 47: Pepper Flavored Monterey Jack, Mild Heat
Cheese Name: Pepper Jack
Maker: Juan Torres
Company: Glanbia Nutritionals
Location: Twin Falls, Idaho
Class 48: Pepper Flavored Monterey Jack, Medium Heat
Cheese Name: Ghost Pepper Jack
Maker: Jim Falls Cheese Team
Company: Associated Milk Producers Inc.
Location: Jim Falls, Wisconsin
Class 54: Open Class: Semi-soft Cheeses
Cheese Name: Cello Fontal
Maker: Lake Country Dairy
Company: Schuman Cheese
Location: Turtle Lake, Wisconsin
Class 55: Open Class: Hard Cheeses
Cheese Name: Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese
Maker: Team Door Artisan Cheese Company
Company: Red Barn Family Farms
Location: Egg Harbor, Wisconsin
Class 56: Open Class: Cheeses with Natural Rind
Cheese Name: St. Malachi
Maker: Team Doe Run
Company: The Farm at Doe Run
Location: Coatesville, Pennsylvania
Class 59: Open Class: Hard Cheeses, Flavored
Cheese Name: Rumiano Pepato Dry Jack
Maker: Rumiano Cheese
Company: Rumiano Cheese
Location: Crescent City, California
Class 77: Hard Goat’s Milk Cheeses
Cheese Name: Hootenanny
Maker: Goat Rodeo Team
Company: Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy
Location: Allison Park, Pennsylvania
Class 83: Hard Sheep’s Milk Cheeses
Cheese Name: Sweet Annie
Maker: Landmark Creamery
Company: Landmark Creamery
Location: Belleville, Wisconsin
Class 86: Soft & Semi-soft Mixed Milk Cheeses
Cheese Name: Breezy Blue
Maker: Kingston Cheese Team
Company: Kingston Creamery
Location: Cambria, Wisconsin
Class 88: Hard Mixed Milk Cheeses
Cheese Name: Wegmans Three Milk Gouda
Maker: Todd Pontius
Company: Old Chatham Creamery
Location: Groton, New York
A list of gold, silver and bronze medalists by class is available. Visit USChampionCheese.org for more information.
Officers elected to lead promotion
Officers recently were elected to lead national dairy checkoff strategies and programs to protect and increase dairy sales and trust. They were elected by Dairy Management Inc., the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board and the United Dairy Industry Association.
Dairy Management Inc. manages the national dairy checkoff, which is co-funded by the other two organizations. It elected officers.
• Chair – Marilyn Hershey, Cochranville, Pennsylvania
• Vice-chair – Becky Levzow, Rio, Wisconsin
• Secretary – Skip Hardie, Groton, New York
• Treasurer – Orville Miller, Hutchinson, Kansas
The National Dairy Promotion and Research Board conducts coordinated promotion and research programs to help build demand and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products. It elected officers.
• Chair – Joanna Shipp, Boones Mill, Virginia
• Vice-chair – Doug Carroll, Ryan, Iowa
• Secretary – Jim Reid, Grant Township, Michigan
• Treasurer – Suzanne Vold, Glenwood, Minnesota
The United Dairy Industry Association is a federation of state and regional dairy-farmer-funded promotion organizations. It provides marketing programs developed and implemented in coordination with its members. It’s overseen by a board comprised of dairy farmers elected by their respective state and regional boards of member organizations. It elected officers.
• Chair – Neil Hoff, Windthorst, Texas
• 1st Vice-chair – Alex Peterson, Trenton, Missouri
• 2nd Vice-chair, American Dairy Association – Tom Woods, Gage, Oklahoma (retired)
• 2nd Vice-chair, National Dairy Council – Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, New York
• Secretary – Charles Krause, Buffalo, Minnesota
• Treasurer – John Brubaker, Buhl, Idaho
The American Dairy Association promotes U.S. dairy to consumers through advertising and retail promotions. It also fosters coordination of local promotion organizations. It elected officers.
• Chair – Tom Woods (retired)
• Vice-chair – Glen Easter, Laurens, South Carolina
• Secretary – Jenni Tilton-Flood, Clinton, Maine
• Treasurer – Corby Werth, Alpena, Michigan
The National Dairy Council is a nonprofit founded by dairy farmers and funded through the national dairy checkoff program. It provides education about dairy foods’ nutrition and health benefits. It elected officers.
• Chair – Audrey Donahoe
• Vice-chair – Jeff Hardy, Brigham City, Utah
• Secretary – Harold Howrigan, Sheldon, Vermont
• Treasurer – Michael Ferguson, Senatobia, Mississippi
Visit usdairy.com and ams.usda.gov – search for “National Dairy Promotion” – for more information.
Carbon-footprint standardization pursued
The UK Dairy Roadmap, through its Carbon Footprint Working Group, has launched a program to standardize carbon footprint tools across the industry.
The group has reviewed carbon calculators available to dairy farmers and plans to standardize emissions reporting, then investigate the calculation of carbon sequestration and its value to the dairy sector.
The group plans to develop a United Kingdom-wide carbon-footprint estimate. That will be used to track progress, support discussion with policymakers and provide evidence of the work being undertaken within the dairy sector to reduce its environmental footprint.
With many dairy farmers now collecting and inputting data into a number of different carbon-calculating tools, questions are being raised about what carbon reports mean for farmers, their reliability and how the tools can be used to support the drive to “net zero.” Visit dairyuk.org for more information.