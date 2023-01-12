Dairy Resources

Associate judges selected
World Dairy Expo recently selected eight individuals to serve as associate judges of Expo’s 2023 Dairy Cattle Show. Nominated by the official judge and approved by a committee of Expo exhibitors, the individuals bring a global perspective to the event. The date of each breed show as well as the official and associate judges have been selected.
International Ayrshire Show – Oct. 3
Official – Kurt Wolf of Guttenberg, Iowa
Associate– Steve Searles of Pine Island, Minnesota
International Brown Swiss Show – Oct. 3-4
Official – Chris Lahmers of Marysville, Ohio
Associate – Richard “RT” Thompson of Darlington, Wisconsin
International Guernsey Show – Oct. 2
Official – Kevin Hartmann of Mulberry Grove, Illinois
Associate – Ted DeMent of Kenney, Illinois
International Holstein Show – Oct. 5-6
Official – Lynn Harbaugh of Marion, Wisconsin
Associate – Jason Danhof of Waukon, Iowa
International Junior Holstein Show – Oct. 2
Official – Callum McKinven of Canton de Hatley, Quebec, Canada
Associate – Matt Mitchell of Speedwell, Tennessee
International Jersey Show – Oct. 2-3
Official – Mike Duckett of Rudolph, Wisconsin
Associate – Kevin McGriskin of Melancthon, Ontario, Canada
International Milking Shorthorn Show – Oct. 4-5
Official – Brandon Ferry of Hilbert, Wisconsin
Associate – Mike Gregory of Hebron, Illinois
International Red & White Show – Oct. 4-5
Official – Phillip Topp of Botkins, Ohio
Associate – Tanner Schmaling of Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
Butter-spill report updated
A fire onJan. 2 at the Associated Milk Producers Inc. facility in Portage, Wisconsin, resulted in a butter spill. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported that about 20 gallons of butter entered an adjacent canal via a storm sewer.
Absorbent booms were deployed in the canal to contain the discharged material. The butter has since been removed.
Storm sewers are currently clear due to the volume of fire-suppression water that flushed through them during the firefighting efforts, the DRN stated.
Most of the butter that left the facility exited via the sanitary sewer and traveled to the wastewater-treatment plant. Wastewater-plant personnel have been clearing butter from the plant since the incident. The treatment plant has operated effectively without disruption, though some temporary exceedances are anticipated, according to the DNR. Agency personnel are helping local government and applicable parties in the cleanup.
So far environmental impacts are minimal. The investigation is ongoing, the DNR stated. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
People are also reading…
Environmental benefits quantified
Dairy farmers have become more sustainable with advances in genetics, technology and data-driven decisions. Despite fewer cows U.S. milk production has increased 19 percent since 2007. That’s according to a new study by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the National Milk Producers Federation and Dairy Farmers of America.
Matt Daley, president of GEA Farm Technologies, said, “Ninety-nine percent of all U.S. milk comes from dairies participating in the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program, ensuring responsible stewardship of dairies and milk production.”
As part of a stewardship pledge to consumers, the dairy industry is pursuing a voluntary goal to achieve greenhouse-gas neutrality by 2050.
Compared to 2007 resource optimization that technology enables today has led to 930,000 fewer cows to produce the same amount of milk. It has reduced the need for cropland about equal to the size of the state of Maryland, according to the study.
Technologies also have led to greenhouse-gas-emission improvements equivalent to permanently eliminating 4 million cars from the road. And water savings each year are enough to supply New York City for two years, according to the study.
Chad Huyser, president of Lely North America, said improvements are the result of genetics, technology, farm-management practices and other innovations that benefit cow, dairy farmer, environment and society.
While the industry has improved significantly, continued improvements hinge on continued adoption of technology. It’s anticipated that the following gains could be realized by 2030 if adoption and innovation continue at the rate they have in the past 15 years.
• milk yield could increase by 3 percent
• feed use could decrease 6 percent
• land use could decrease 4 percent
• greenhouse-gas emissions could decrease 8 percent
• water use could decrease 3 percent
If the industry continues with its current trend of resource efficiency, milk production in 2030 could increase by 11 percent compared to 2021, said Fabian Bernal, global head of sustainability at DeLaval.
“But this hinges on sustained innovation that has led to where the industry is today, including continued technology adoption, integration of artificial intelligence, continued improvement in genetics and precision-irrigation adoption among other innovations, he said.
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the National Milk Producers Federation and Dairy Farmers of America continue to work together to advance technologies and practices to bring about potential. That includes promoting policies that reward innovation, increase farm income, improve infrastructure, and improve consumer communication.
Visit aem.org and nmpf.org and dfamilk.com for more information.
Manure-to-fuel projects planned
MBL Bioenergy recently agreed to develop its second and third clusters of dairy-manure-waste-to-renewable-natural-gas projects in South Dakota. In total the additional projects will represent about $150 million of investment by MBL Bioenergy, of which 100 percent of the funds will be provided by UGI Energy Services, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation. The latter is a natural gas and electric-power distribution company
MBL Bioenergy is a joint-venture partnership between UGI Energy Services, Sevana Bioenergy and a subsidiary of California Bioenergy.
The second cluster project – Brookings – will be built at three farms located near Estelline, South Dakota. The project is expected to generate about 300 million cubic feet of renewable natural gas annually once completed in 2024. Dairy waste from the farms will be anaerobically digested, producing biogas. The biogas will then be piped to a gas-upgrading facility before it’s delivered into a natural gas-distribution system.
The third cluster project – Lakeside – will be built at two farms located near Summit, South Dakota. It’s expected to generate about 225 million cubic feet of renewable natural gas annually once it’s completed in 2024.
Similar to the second cluster dairy waste from the farms will be anaerobically digested and biogas piped to a gas-upgrading facility before it’s delivered into a natural-gas distribution system. UGI Energy Services through its wholly owned subsidiary – GHI Energy – will be the exclusive marketer for MBL Bioenergy for the projects.
Visit ugicorp.com and sevanabioenergy.com and calbioenergy.com for more information.
Reproductive efficiency recognized
Seven herds with 12-month pregnancy rates of 38 percent or more recently were recognized with the CentralStar Cooperative ReproStar Award.
• Towns Farms Inc. of Janesville, Wisconsin
• Hillside Dairy of Mount Calvary, Wisconsin
• Horning Farms of Manchester, Michigan
• Kenealy Dairy Farms of Cadott, Wisconsin
• Jauquet Hillview Dairy of Luxemburg, Wisconsin
• Wayside Dairy of Greenleaf, Wisconsin
• Kieler Farms, Inc. of Platteville, Wisconsin
There was an increase in the number of mature cows in the herds because of producers' abilities to increase pregnancies year after year, said Cole Mark, director of consulting and profit strategies for CentralStar. Visit mycentralstar.com for more information.