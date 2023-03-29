Board nominations sought
Nominations are being accepted through March 31 for nine seats on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board of directors. Eight districts are open for election.
• District 1 – Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties
• District 4 – Barron and Polk counties
• District 7 – Clark County
• District 10 – Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties
• District 13 – Buffalo, Pepin and Pierce counties
• District 16 – Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties
• District 19 – Columbia and Dodge counties
• District 22 – Grant County
• District 25 – Green, Rock and Walworth counties
Directors of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin guide its finances, formulate and set policies, develop long-range business plans, and maintain its mission. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin aims to be an advocate, marketer and promoter for Wisconsin dairy farmers and drive demand for dairy products.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will mail nomination forms to eligible producers. Eligible nominees are active dairy producers who sell milk into commercial channels and live in one of the affected districts. Producers must sign, notarize and postmark completed nomination forms by March 31, and include signatures from at least five eligible producers other than the nominee.
The election will be held from May 1 to May 26. Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2026. Visit wisconsindairy.org or contact DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov for more information.