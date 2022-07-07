Dairy Resources

Award nominations sought
The National Mastitis Council seeks nominations for its National Dairy Quality Awards program. The program recognizes dairies that produce excellent quality milk. Nominations close Aug. 31.
The council recognizes U.S. dairy producers who market milk with a low somatic-cell count and low standard plate count. Judges also evaluate dairy producers’ systems of monitoring udder health, milking routine, protocols for detection and treatment of clinical and subclinical cases of mastitis, and strategies for overall herd health and animal welfare.
Dairy industry professionals such as veterinarians, Extension agents, dairy-processor field staff and consultants are encouraged to nominate herds that exemplify milk-quality excellence. Dairy producers may not nominate themselves or their peers.
Judges will rank dairy operations as platinum, gold or silver. Platinum winners receive national recognition, complimentary lodging and registration, and a travel stipend to attend the National Mastitis Council annual meeting, which will be held Jan. 30-Feb. 2, at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta. Visit nmconline.org/ndqa for more information.
Cheesemaker wins three awards
Roth Cheese of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, recently won three awards for its specialty-cheese products at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest. The contest was held in June at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.
The company earned first place and second place in the smear-ripened cheese category with its alpine-style cheeses – Roth Grand Cru and Roth Grand Cru Reserve. The cheesemaker also earned second place in the blue-veined cheese category with Roth Buttermilk Blue.
Wisconsin dairy manufacturers submitted more than 300 entries in 40 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt and milk. The contest’s winning cheesemakers will be recognized Aug. 11 during the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction at the Wisconsin State Fair. The 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker also be named at the event. Visit wsfdairypromo.org – and click on the "dairy product contest" tab – and EmmiRoth.com for more information.
Brown Swiss sets record
“Cutting Edge Stratus Sue” recently was named the Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders’ Association’s National Fat and Protein Record Champion. The cow reached a record 60,546 pounds of milk with 4,097 pounds of fat and 2,208 pounds of protein. She’s owned by Ronald Kelm of Markesan, Wisconsin.
Stratus Sue has calved six times. To date she’s produced 266,870 pounds of milk with 14,869 pounds of fat and 9,938 pounds of protein.
The cow’s 13 daughters include "Power Line Thunder Storm ET." Kelm is still milking Stratus Sue and plans to do more in-vitro fertilization work with her. Contact info@brownswissusa.com or 608-365-4474 for more information.
Elite-breeder recipient named
Holstein Association USA recently named the Bauer brothers of Sandy-Valley Farms the recipient of its 2022 Elite Breeder Award. Through the years the Registered Holstein herd at the farm in Scandinavia, Wisconsin, achieved a balance of cattle with type and genomic value.
Although the Bauer family is no longer farming, the contributions Sandy-Valley genetics have had on the Holstein breed will leave a lasting influence. The four Bauer brothers — Frank, Patrick, David and Greg — worked together to achieve their goals, along with Frank’s children, Danae and Ethan, according to Holstein Association USA.
Sandy-Valley developed over the years two top Total Performance Index bulls, a top Total Performance Index cow, and a top Genomic Total Performance female.
Sandy-Valley Farms bred 107 dams of merit and 106 gold-medal dams, including 46 cows receiving both distinctions. The farm also had 10 gold-medal sires and a total of 186 females and males classified as “Excellent.” Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.
USDA supports dairy initiatives
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $80 million in awards to support dairy-processing-capacity expansion, on-farm improvements and technical-assistance services to producers. The funds are being awarded to the four current Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives at California State University-Fresno, the University of Tennessee, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The USDA also will be making available $22.9 million through a request for applications for funding provided by fiscal-year 2022 appropriations to support the same Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives.
The awards were made possible by supplemental funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The request for applications will provide funding available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for “grants and opportunities” for more information.
Global cheese market estimated
The global cheese market is estimated to be valued at $88.7 billion in 2021. And it's projected to reach $106 billion by 2026, according to MarketsandMarkets.
The market has been influenced by macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in some key countries. Demand for convenience food and fast food also is driving the growth of cheese powder.
The rapid evolution of the foodservice and food-manufacturing sectors is generating a positive outlook. There’s been a spike in sales of cheese products through the retail channel. That’s due to an increasing number of households adopting cheese-based cuisines and recipes. Sales of premium-cheese varieties such as artisan and aged cheeses are expected to grow.
The spike in retail sales of cheese is pointing to demand for convenience, grab-and-go and pre-sliced or pre-shredded cheeses. Europe in 2020 accounted for about 44 percent of the market share. Visit marketsandmarkets.com for more information.
Dairy-products auction planned
The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board plans to sell all first-place entries from the Dairy Products Contest at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction Aug. 11 at Saz’s Hospitality Village on the south end of the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Proceeds from the auction are used to fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in the dairy industry, dairy education at the Wisconsin State Fair and junior-dairy-exhibitor recognition. The 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker and dairy-products champions also will be announced at the auction. Visit wsfdairypromo.org for more information.
Sexed-semen dominance continues
Sexed dairy semen continues to be the preferred choice for breeding on dairy farms, according to a recent survey of breeding companies by the United Kingdom’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.
Between March 2021 and March 2022, sales of sexed semen comprised 70.5 percent of all dairy-semen sales. Sales of sexed semen in 2021 comprised 63.5 percent of all dairy-semen sales.
Sales were greatest for Holsteins, where sexed semen comprised 76 percent of all dairy purchases. That was followed by Jerseys at 71 percent and an average 50 percent for other breeds.
Sales of sexed semen have increased almost five-fold since 2017 when they comprised just about 18 percent of the total, said Marco Winters, head of animal genetics at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board. The survey also showed beef-semen sales to the dairy herd had increased to 48 percent.
Fewer replacements are needed so more cows are being served for beef, Winters said. Sexed semen is a good option for farmers looking to breed replacements from their best females and increase overall herd performance and profitability, he said. Visit ahdb.org.uk/GB-calf-strategy for more information.