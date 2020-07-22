The National Dairy Shrine honors past and present dairy-industry leaders. The shrine’s 2020 Pioneer Awards are being presented to four individuals in recognition of their contributions to the dairy industry. Their portraits will be displayed at the National Dairy Hall of Fame at the National Dairy Shrine Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Among the individuals is Dr. Donald Monke.
Monke is a veterinarian who helped open international markets for American dairy-cattle genetics. His work and research during a 40-year career at Select Sires Inc. has led to improvements in bull management and care.
He earned his veterinary degree in 1977 from the University of Illinois-Urbana. He also earned in 2003 a master’s of business administration from Franklin University.
Joining Select Sires in 1977 he was the company’s first chief staff veterinarian. He was named vice-president of sire-health programs in 1991 and in 2003 was appointed vice-president of production operations. He developed health, biosecurity and emergency-management protocols to help prevent seminal transmission of bovine disease. When he retired in 2017 the board named the company’s export production and housing facility the D.R. Monke Production Center.
He frequently assisted with negotiation of international health regulations related to bull-semen export. He traveled extensively as a veterinary technical advisor for the National Association of Animal Breeders and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
He served from 2003 to 2005 as chairman of the board of the National Association of Animal Breeders. He was a member of the association’s sire-health and management committee from 1978 to 1993. He also served 12 years as chairman of the association’s subsidiary, Certified Semen Services. In 2014 he earned the association’s Distinguished Service Award.
Monke has been a member of the U.S. Animal Health Association for more than 40 years. He also was an adjunct assistant professor from 1984 to 1995 in the department of veterinary preventative medicine at The Ohio State University. Visit www.dairyshrine.org or contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.