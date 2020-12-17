Dairy volatility may wane

Dairy markets will be less volatile in early 2021. The negative producer price differential that’s been hurting some dairy producers will improve in early 2021, Dan Basse says. But there’s still an oversupply of milk worldwide. Dairy farmers will need take into account those factors – and many more – as they make plans for 2021.
Basse, president of AgResource Company of Chicago, forecasts 2021 dairy prices to be in the range of $14.50 to $18.50 per hundredweight. The range is likely to become more normal as the economy starts to expand. The economy is expected to expand as the number of COVID-19 immunizations increases in the United States and internationally.
As vaccinations progress, restaurants and other food-service outlets will be restocking their freezers, he said. That will likely occur first in warmer climates where people can dine outside. The first quarter should be positive for dairy and for proteins in general.
But the culled-cow rate remains well behind where it should be. That plus good milk productivity, he said, is resulting in an oversupply of milk. If nothing is done about increasing cull rates, milk prices could decline to $14 to $14.50 per hundredweight.
“Farmers are still relatively bullish on the Class III price and don’t like the cull-cow price, but this is adding to the numbers,” he said.
The oversupply situation could last for at least a couple of quarters into 2021. And the United States isn’t alone in the oversupply situation. Milk-production numbers also have increased in Europe and Oceania. That could result in export competition into at least third-quarter 2021.
January and February is the time to sell culled animals. Problems could occur if producers don’t reduce their herds.
“We’ll be awash in milk in spring and summer,” he said.
Market volatility may be waning. But there’s also potential for waning of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program and the Commodity Credit Corporation’s purchases of dairy products. Those programs have contributed to net farm income. The USDA’s Economic Research Service forecasts net farm income to increase $36 billion to about $120 billion in 2020. That’s an increase of 43 percent from 2019 and is the best net farm income farmers have seen in the past seven years. But that number includes income from those government programs.
“But even if ad hoc payments and government-program purchases were extended for a quarter they wouldn’t be enough to sustain our dairy markets,” he said.
Ad hoc payments the government made to farmers in 2020 will total between $49 billion and $51 billion, or about 42 percent of net farm income. There may be another payment coming in the stimulus program but annual government payments will likely return to the range of $15 billion to $17 billion, he said.
Predictions for grain and feed prices show there’s a good possibility of inflated prices for corn, soybean meal and protein derivatives, he said. Soybean prices increased in November to $12 per bushel; meal prices increased to $400 per ton. Corn in the March-futures position were $4 per bushel. Dairy farmers who buy feed will see those increased prices cutting into their margins.
China is building biosecure hog facilities, working to recover from the African swine fever that decimated its hog herd in 2018 and 2019. Chinese farmers who had been feeding their hogs table scraps are turning to corn and soybean meal because table scraps may contain the African swine fever virus, Basse said.
China’s need for more corn and soybean meal will drive demand. It will change the landscape of agriculture globally for at least the next 18 to 24 months.
Basse presented his market update and outlook during the Dec. 3 episode of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s “Dairy Signal.” Visit pdpw.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.
