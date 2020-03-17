ESBJERG, Denmark – Dairy-farming neighbors in Denmark have been milking cows in a partnership for more than 20 years. They say the business model works well for them.
Kjartan Poulsen is chairman of the Danish milk-producers association. He farms on the west coast of the Scandinavian country about 30 kilometers north of Esbjerg. He first started his farming career in 1989; he bought that farm just three years later. With 45 cows in his herd, by 1998 he had decided to join forces with his neighbor in a business partnership. His neighbor had 200 cows.
Farming partnerships are more common within families where farms have been handed down through the generations. But for Poulsen and his neighbor the business arrangement has proven successful; expansion has been rapid.
“His son joined us in 2013,” Poulsen said. “In total we currently have 900 cows and farm 1,500 hectares (about 3,707 acres), 1,000 of which are rented. Both our farms practice organic production; that’s how I started back in 1989.”
Denmark produces 5.5 billion liters of milk per year; organic production accounts for about 14 percent of that total. Arla Foods is by far the biggest dairy company in the country. But there are about 30 other smaller dairy companies with more than 60 production plants in total.
Dairy exports from Denmark account for more than 20 percent of all Danish agricultural exports, making exports an important sector for the industry. Dairy exports bring in about 2 billion euros to Denmark’s economy each year – about USD$2.17 billion. Imported cheese accounts for 25 percent while imported yogurt accounts for 20 percent of the country’s total domestic consumption.
As with almost every other country, the number of dairy farms in Denmark has decreased. In 2005 there were 6,300 dairy farms but by 2018 the number had decreased to 3,000 farms with a total of 570,000 dairy cows.
Poulsen and his neighbor have split the cows on the two farms into different milking groups. The herd is all Holstein Friesian. The cows average 9,000 liters per cow per year – about 19,800 pounds per year.
“We are milking on two farms; the first one has all the first-time-calving cows in two teams,” Poulsen said. “The second farm keeps all the older cows, also in two teams. Team one includes cows from calving to around 100 days, and the second team is with bulls. We do not use (artificial insemination) very often in Denmark.
“Both the cows and the young stock graze outside from around April 20 normally, but this (past) year it was very early on April 1.”
The cows usually stay outside until about Oct. 1. The dairy milks twice per day on both farms.
“One site has a rotary-40-unit parlor and the other has a 40-side-by-side fast-exit parlor,” he said. “Our milk quality is quite good at 4.2 percent butterfat and 3.4 percent protein. During the summer our butterfat is 3.7 percent and 4.4 percent in the winter time. All of our milk goes to Arla; we receive around 43.5 euro cents (US$0.48) per liter, which has been a stable price for the past eight months.”
There are 17 staff working full-time in the summer on the two farms, with 12 to 14 working during the winter months.
The use of technology is important, Poulsen said, in order to improve efficiency.
“We use auto-tracking on the machinery for the fieldwork to reduce costs,” he said. “(But) there are no future plans at the moment to add more technology. We don’t want to expand our cow numbers. But we have invested in a biogas plant on the farm.”
The main problem with dairy farming in Denmark is the flies, he said.
“All in all right now the main problem with dairy farming is mastitis,” he said. “Even though our herd’s mastitis levels are still very low compared to the overall average in Denmark, this summer there seemed to be more flies. We (needed) to apply repellent on the back of the cows and young stock regularly to try and keep them at bay, and to keep mastitis levels down.”
Poulsen has children but said he isn’t too worried if they don’t want to follow in his farming footsteps.
“Indeed this is a farming partnership but I don’t think any of my children will be farmers,” he said. “This is no issue for me as in dairy farming you have to be a little crazy, carrying out lots of work for little pay.”