Data show environmental progress

Farmers belonging to the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance are making continued progress in key environmental areas while remaining profitable. The producer-led watershed-protection group has worked on the project with Farmers for Sustainable Food, a nonprofit of food-system stakeholders, and Grande Cheese Company, a cheese manufacturer in southeastern Wisconsin.
Entering its third year, the project involves 15 farmers who are tailoring conservation practices for their farms and documenting the environmental and financial effects. An analysis of performance to date showed the farmers’ practices are contributing to improved water quality and reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions without sacrificing crop yields. Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture has a tool called Prioritize, Target and Measure Application – PTMApp. It’s being used to measure farming practices’ effects on waterways.
Project findings are detailed in a report published by Farmers for Sustainable Food. Highlights from the report are featured.
• A cumulative water-quality score increased 18 percent from 2019 to 2021. Fewer nutrients were able to leave fields from the surface or subsurface and make their way into streams and rivers.
• Participants decreased greenhouse-gas emissions by 15 percent between 2019 and 2021.
• Energy used for producing crops decreased by 15 percent.
• Farmers reduced sediment loss in the watershed by an estimated 56,700 tons per year as of 2021, assuming equal adoption of practices across all farms and fields.
• The average gross return per acre for corn for grain production was $917.26 in 2020, the latest available data. That’s $180.67 greater than the average among Wisconsin farms included in a University of Minnesota benchmarking database called FINBIN.
• The average gross return per acre for corn silage production in 2020 was $1,020.25, which is $122.18 greater than the FINBIN average.
• The average gross return per ton for alfalfa production in 2020 was $1,646.05, which is $419.44 greater than the FINBIN average.
“It’s rewarding to see this comprehensive approach to farm-level conservation making a positive difference,” said Jean Stauffacher, co-owner of Highway Dairy Farms near Darlington, Wisconsin. The farm is participating in the project.
“We’re doing the hard work," she said. "There’s still more to be done; we don’t have it all figured out. But we realize this is a long-term commitment. Tailoring our practices and measuring results is becoming the standard way of doing business.”
Lauren Brey, managing director of Farmers for Sustainable Food, said, “A key to success in our project are the diverse partners who help make it happen. From the farmers doing the work to the team documenting and analyzing what’s happening in the fields to organizations providing guidance and funding, each group brings value to the collaboration.”
Farmers for Sustainable Food is supporting similar projects with other farmer-led groups, processors and individual farms. The Lafayette County project is set to run for five years.
Greg Siegenthaler, vice-president of milk marketing and supply-chain management for Grande Cheese Company, said his company takes pride in the growth and development of its producer-direct milk supply.
“As the dairy industry evolves, the days of simply exchanging money for the transfer of milk are over,” he said. “Looking forward it will be important for processors to understand key components of the producer-processor relationship, extending beyond the milk itself. The environmental impacts associated with milk production play a role in how dairy products ultimately go to market.”
The Nature Conservancy provides environmental insight and funding for the project.
Steve Richter, director of agriculture strategies for The Nature Conservancy, said, “This project illustrates the value of many different partners coming together. We’ve brought together incentives for conservation practices, a national model for farmers to track conservation efforts, and an economic study showing the value of soil-health practices. The results we’re seeing show that both the farmer and the environment are benefiting.”
Visit youtu.be and search for "Farmers for Sustainable Food" to watch a video about the project’s results. Visit lafayetteagstewardship.org and FarmersForSustainableFood.com for more information.