OPINION Challenges and uncertainties are synonymous with farming and ranching. To say these are challenging and uncertain times is an understatement. But as is their inherent nature, farmers and ranchers will certainly adapt and persevere. And we at the U.S. Department of Agriculture are here to help them.
Our USDA Service Centers are open for business. Program-delivery staff are continuing to come into the office but are working with producers only by phone – call to schedule an appointment. They are using online tools whenever possible.
USDA-Farm Service Agency staff in Wisconsin stand ready to help obtain credit for spring farm-operating needs, service loans or register for programs – including the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs for 2020.
Producers need by the June 30 deadline to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage program – their 2019-crop-year program election applies to 2020. If someone fails to enroll, he or she will be ineligible to receive a payment for the 2020 crop year should one trigger.
Call us today; we will send the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage contract for signature via mail or email, depending on a producer’s preference. Visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator to find phone numbers.
To mitigate the impact of risks, including reduced or decreasing commodity prices as well as the effects of trade disruptions and natural disasters, Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs provide financial protections farmers need to weather substantial decreases in crop prices or revenues. There was record Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage enrollment for the 2019 crop year. Producers signed a record 84,015 coverage contracts for the 2019 crop year, which is more than 112 percent of the total contracts signed on average during the past five years. We anticipate 2020 enrollment to be equally noteworthy.
As of April 20, FSA records in Wisconsin show 71,354 farms out of an expected 75,301 farms have completed Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage enrollment for the 2020 crop year. Although we are well on our way to another successful enrollment, we have many producers to assist between now and June 30.
During these unprecedented circumstances, the USDA-Farm Service Agency is here to support farmers through delivery of farm programs – while they selflessly work to feed our nation and the world. We say thanks for all they do.
Visit www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Wisconsin for more information.