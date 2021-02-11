Debit-collection suspension welcomed

OPINION The U.S. Department of Agriculture is temporarily suspending debt collections and foreclosures for distressed borrowers under programs administered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, due to the national public-health emergency caused by COVID-19.
That’s an important step that can help alleviate significant levels of stress in the agricultural sector – and more importantly reduce stress on those who work every day to feed the rest of us. The action will give our nation’s agricultural producers the breathing room they need to continue on in the midst of the global pandemic. Our rural and remote reservation and agricultural communities in Indian Country will rest a little easier because of this important step taken by the USDA.
In the past we needed to push hard on the USDA for it to consider such actions to help producers. Now we are seeing the ¬USDA proactively take those steps to give folks the breathing room they need to readjust their operations, and survive to farm and ranch another day. We look forward to updates in the future and other actions like this to proactively help our nation’s farmers, ranchers and dedicated food champions.
Janie Hipp (Chickasaw) is the CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund, which provides grants to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support and advocacy services to support Native farmers and ranchers. Visit nativeamericanagriculturefund.org for more information.