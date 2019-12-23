Winter isn’t coming; it’s arrived. And the arrival of winter usually marks the beginning of one of the biggest decisions of the year – hybrid purchases. Most crops have been harvested, and equipment is cleaned and in the shed. Seed salespeople are out and about trying to gather end-of-the-year orders.
Purchasing seed for silage and feed is one of the most important decisions of the year, with consequences felt all year long. For that reason preparation and having a plan ready before the investment is due now. It can be the key to a successful forthcoming year.
Set yield and quality goals. Starting with the endpoint is essential to getting the correct seed from the correct company. Be ready to explain to a seed representative exactly what those goals are. Take the lead in the conversation; make them meet those planned expectations and goals. There are several questions seed representatives should be able to answer to assist in the decision.
If growing corn for silage one of the first questions to ask is, “Was this variety bred or selected for silage quality from the beginning – or is this a grain variety that looks like a silage-type hybrid?”
Many seed companies exist, but few are specializing in developing excellent-quality corn-silage-specific hybrids. Unfortunately most seed companies breed and develop hybrids for corn yield and agronomics only. Then out of those hybrids they may or may not test for silage quality. But such situations don’t mean those varieties offer reduced nutritional quality.
That fact leads to the next question to ask a seed salesperson regarding the hybrid of interest. “What are the best nutritional qualities of this variety?” That question often helps weed out those varieties that just “look like” good silage hybrids. Just because a corn hybrid is tall and has high ear placement doesn’t make it a good silage hybrid. It might have good silage yields but not the best nutritional values.
The same adage should be applied to varieties with lots of starch. If the salesperson leads the answer with excellent-yield and lots of starch, that could mean it’s a grain variety that’s sold as a silage hybrid. In those situations answer the question of quality by talking about fiber digestibility, starch digestibility and milk-making potential – not just yield and looks.
One of the final questions to discuss with a seed representative regarding hybrid options is, “What data supports this hybrid?” The old adage is “talk is cheap” so seeing the data is important. Ensure it’s year-over-year data and not just one year’s results. Even a less-than-ideal hybrid can have one good year. See how the variety compares to the other hybrids raised in the plot or location. Review how the hybrid ranks within the plot, not just at the values of the quality.
Price shouldn’t be the only decision-maker or motivation to pursue a specific hybrid. Comparing expensive seed to cheap seed, the cost is minimal in the grand scheme of the animal diet. Cheap seed can cost a producer more in the end. Work with experienced seed advisers and a nutritionist to evaluate cost based upon the digestible tons per acre as well as the cost per digestible ton, with the information at hand.
From a long-term perspective, it’s worthwhile to ask the question, “Is the seed salesperson just an order taker or is he or she a service provider?” The person who just arrives once or twice a year to take a seed order – and maybe deliver seed – is most likely only interested in the sale and not the producer’s success. There’s a difference between a “seedsperson” and a “salesperson.” Purchasing seed is a significant investment so it’s important to ensure the service provider is available to answer questions throughout the growing season – and can be there to help with any issues that might arise.
While the decision is ultimately the buyer’s, don’t be afraid to bring all the stakeholders into the hybrid-selection meeting. Adding a nutritionist, agronomist, herdsman and even the bookkeeper to that important meeting can help to bring in new perspectives and questions previously not considered. The yearly hybrid purchase is a key element of a successful year. It should be looked at as a business decision that will impact the future of every operation.