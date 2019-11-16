It’s simple to look at a profit and loss statement to see exactly how much is being spent for treatment medications for bovine respiratory disease. But bovine respiratory disease could be impacting more areas of profit and loss, especially if it’s not treated effectively. Other costs aren’t as easy to see, but they often represent a more-significant part of the equation.
A recent meta-analysis conducted by Iowa State University shows that some injectable antibiotic treatments for bovine respiratory disease could be causing about two to five times more re-treats on an operation compared with more-effective treatment options. That means a producer could be purchasing at least twice as many antibiotics. Labor could be administering twice as many treatments. There could be almost twice as many prolonged bovine respiratory disease cases – cases that can negatively impact gain, feed efficiency, carcass-quality grade, hot-carcass weight, carcass yield grade and ultimately net revenue.
Reducing unneeded re-treats on the operation is one way to help reduce significant impacts to performance and profits.
Unpulled cattle outgain pulled cattle. – It’s no secret that when cattle are healthy, they eat, gain and convert better. Even subtle changes in feeding behavior can have a big impact on performance and carcass value. Average daily gain can change depending on time of year, number of pulled cattle that were repulled, borderline chronics and how many days the cattle were fed. But one study found an impact of an about 0.2 pound loss in average daily gain with each additional treatment for bovine respiratory disease. In my experience I believe that value often underestimates the impact more bovine respiratory disease re-treatments have on average daily gain.
Reduce feed costs. – The longer a bout of bovine respiratory disease, the more one can expect reduced feed intake and increased days on feed. Decreasing re-treats with a more-effective treatment for bovine respiratory disease not only means having more first-time-treatment success, but also cattle that are on feed for less time and gain weight more effectively.
When one factors in compromised growth, re-treatment for bovine respiratory disease is almost always more expensive than the first treatment. One could lose almost $15.86 per head in return for cattle treated twice versus cattle treated once, according to one study published in 2013. In addition to factoring in that lost return, one will also need to consider additional costs associated with re-treatments – including additional medication costs, labor expenses, veterinarian fees, greater feed costs from decreased feed efficiency and death losses.
A producer won’t feed cattle his or her worst feed. The treatment for bovine respiratory disease shouldn’t be any different. By starting with a more-effective antibiotic, or rather improving first-treatment success, healthier cattle can be on that best feed for less time and gain weight – and overall profits – more effectively.
