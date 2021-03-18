 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deer-management assistance offered

Deer-management assistance offered

Wisconsin landowners interested in wildlife management – whether for deer or other wildlife – may apply to the Deer Management Assistance Program. Landowners with any size properties are encouraged to enroll in the program at any time.

Landowners will receive informational resources and professional assistance with wildlife-habitat management. The Deer Management Assistance program also offers workshops covering topics from financial assistance to natural forage for deer. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "Deer Management Assistance Program" for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News