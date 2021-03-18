Deer-management assistance offered

Wisconsin landowners interested in wildlife management – whether for deer or other wildlife – may apply to the Deer Management Assistance Program. Landowners with any size properties are encouraged to enroll in the program at any time.
Landowners will receive informational resources and professional assistance with wildlife-habitat management. The Deer Management Assistance program also offers workshops covering topics from financial assistance to natural forage for deer. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "Deer Management Assistance Program" for more information.