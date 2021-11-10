Deere not attending Agritechnica 2022

HANOVER, Germany – One of the largest exhibitors at the world’s biggest machinery show, Agritechnica, is not attending the rescheduled event in February 2022. John Deere has confirmed it will not be present at the show, citing bad timing as the main reason for its pending absence. United Kingdom manufacturer JCB has also confirmed it’s not attending either.
Agritechnica, organized by the DLG in Germany, was canceled from its traditional November slot in 2021. It was postponed to Feb. 27 to March 5, 2022, in Hanover. John Deere had previously announced it had pulled out of the November show.
Ralf Lenge, John Deere’s public-relations manager at the company’s German headquarters, said by February farmers would be working in the fields and attendance at Agritechnica would be less.
“I can confirm that John Deere will not be attending the Agritechnica Show in February-March 2022,” he said. “There are several reasons which do not recommend participation due to the new timing in February and March. Considering the new fair date in spring 2022, we expect far less visitors from the domestic and from international markets, and we need to question the tremendous investment.
“In the February-March time frame, farmers and contractors are already back working in their fields. We expect that many buying decisions for the season 2022 have been done already for spring next year.”
That’s not the news the organizers wanted to hear. John Deere is one of the show’s biggest supporters in terms of show presence and of course revenue generated for exhibition space.
But Lenge said John Deere would be present at other events hosted by the DLG and others.
“For next spring season we plan local events in Europe to present and demonstrate new products,” he said. “This decision regarding February-March 2022 will not impact John Deere’s commitment to future DLG fairs or events – such as the DLG Field Days in June 2022, the Eurotier Show in November 2022 or the next Agritechnica in November 2023,” he said.
The unique atmosphere of Agritechnica is and will continue to be the dialogue with customers, display of new products and networking within the agricultural industry.
Companies that have already registered as exhibitors for Agritechnica in February 2022 include Claas, Case IH, Argo, AGCO, SDF, Kubota, Amazone, Kuhn, Kverneland, Krone, Horsch, Lemken, Pottinger, Grimme and Vaderstad.
With 16 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world – currently virtually – to bring readers international news.