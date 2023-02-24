Editor’s note: The first part of the article was published in the Feb. 16 issue of Agri-View.
DAKOTA, Minn. – Variety is the spice of life for Lance and Chrissy Klessig along with their children near Dakota in Winona County of southeastern Minnesota. Their Heart & Soil Ridge farm consists of chickens, horses, pigs, goats, beef cow-calf pairs, dogs, flowers and vegetables – all for sale at farmers markets and on-farm.
Their farm uses regenerative agriculture, which means they use a minimum of chemicals and call themselves anti-tillage. That led them to start the farm with an ATV and a pickup instead of the usual line of tractors and crop equipment. The requisite to that type of farming, according to Lance Klessig, is a variety of enterprises and animals. That taught the couple that ideas are great but when the rubber hits the road, they can’t do it all.
“A big key if you are going to do regenerative agriculture, where you have all these enterprises, is delegation,” Chrissy Klessig said. “What parts of the process do you need or want to be involved in, and which parts can you find someone else to do? Because otherwise you can’t balance it all.”
Chickens are a good example of their need to maximize time; they hired out the butchering. That works well for them because they sell across state lines and need to meet U.S. Department of Agriculture processing regulations, she said. This year they plan to start their egg layers with pullets so they’ve reorganized their egg route. Instead of delivering to individual places, which took four hours, they will be in a parking lot at specified times. Egg sales are done by monthly subscription.
In contrast, the beef, pork and goats are pasture-raised on the farm; they’re sold out of the farm’s freezers or at farmers markets. This past year the Klessigs did two to three markets per week, including a trek to the Twin Cities. They find the latter market to be more challenging, they said. Although they can charge more for their products, they have a five-hour drive. And because it’s not local, they find it more difficult to build community with the customers. On the other hand, because of a strong Ethiopian population it’s a good place to sell goat meat.
Another positive to selling in the bigger market is an opportunity to use less-desired cuts for ethnic cooking or as pet food.
“Finding the right people to pay, that’s where it’s at,” she said. “You can’t worry about the price. That’s hard for us to swallow. Would we pay that much as a farmer to buy product from across the street? Probably not. We wrestle with this a lot.
“If we can’t make a profit of $75 or $100 a pig, then there’s no reason for us to have the pigs.”
With the help of farm coach Charlotte Smith, the Klessigs worked to study the profitability of their various operations. Smith suggests spending as much time marketing as running the business, which the couple finds to be challenging. Currently they’re spending 20 percent to 25 percent of their time marketing, Chrissy Klessig said. She does a blog, plus they do YouTube videos and Instagram posts. This past year she spent five to 10 hours per week on the blog.
That was along with her part of the farm’s crops – a half-acre of fresh flowers she grows for marketing.
People are also reading…
“I really love to grow flowers and also really love floral design,” she said.
Klessig started with roses and other perennials but not intending to do flower marketing, causing her to go back later and replant some of the flowers for better placement.
“It’s a big balance between growth and what you can afford to do,” she said. “I’m at the point now that if I want to do more flowers I need a greenhouse to do it well.”
Two greenhouses they had were destroyed in a derecho. And then this past year she planted some flowers in a spot where water didn’t drain well; they were flooded. Temperatures cooled to 18 degrees, and then it flooded again. Their 250 hens escaped into the flower beds.
But the flowers still grew.
“I’m learning which varieties are lower maintenance,” she said. “(I) maybe get only 75 percent of the yield that I would normally have, but also don’t spend any time weeding them. Bachelor’s buttons were in the field with the weeds and they did fine.”
Lance Klessig is learning what works with his cow-calf operation. He grazes a cool-season rye and vetch mixture, and buys grass hay from his neighbors when needed in the winter. He owns no hay equipment. Outwintering is without grain; the slaughter animals finish in 18 to 20 months.
Seeding is done by his neighbor with a no-till drill. This past fall Klessig had 6 acres of cereal rye drilled 120 pounds to the acre as an experimental field. He said he plans to have it roller-crimped, and then will plant no-till pumpkins and sunflowers in 2 of those acres.
He’s looking forward to using more of his knowledge to help other farmers, he said. He previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for six years, and also for the Soil and Water Conservation District. He came to realize he was advising farmers but wanted to do it on his own. He currently does some consulting for people who are sincerely interested in learning regenerative farming. He sees an opening to help people with direct-marketing.
“Being out there myself and trying to appreciate the land and the opportunity in what we can do with it and steward it – I want to try to build into that more,” Klessig said.
Visit youtube.com and search for “klessig” to view his channel, called Lance Klessig Regenerative Agriculture Advocate.
Visit www.heartandsoilridge.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.