Detail to attention = alfalfa-yield profits

When growing alfalfa, yield is profitability, says Jared Goplen, University of Minnesota-Extension crops specialist. The money is in the details and seed is expensive, so choosing the right variety of alfalfa is important.
“It’s not unusual to lose 30 percent to 50 percent of the crop before it hits the feed bunk,” he said.
Because alfalfa is a crop that stands for more than one year, it doesn’t take a whole lot of yield to maximize profitably.
Fertilizer, variety, seeding, cutting and raking are important factors, Goplen said.
Fertilizer
- is important; it needs to be done in advance. The ideal pH is 6.5 to 7.0. That affects the establishment of the crop and dry-matter yield. The pH soil amendments need to be done at least a year ahead of seeding.
Variety choice
- should be based on winter survivability, disease resistance and yield. An extra $2 per pound for seed shows a return by increasing .1 ton per acre in production. It doesn’t take a whole lot of yield to pay for that seeding expense when you are dividing that expense across the three or four years of the stand.
Pure live seeding rate
- for maximum yield is at 13-15 pounds per acre, with the rate a little less for lighter soils. Be sure to make an allowance for any clay coating, which makes the seed heavier; figure that into the seeding rate. A firm seedbed is essential, with seed depth between one-fourth inch and one-half inch. Use a press wheel drill or a Brillion seeder to achieve a good seedbed. If necessary go over it with a packer or a roller.
Cutting height
- needs to be close to the ground, which puts more stems in the feed – but not so short that it can do damage to buds and crowns. Cutting higher is recommended if the crop is stressed by flood, drought or winter injury – or if there are grass mixtures added to the alfalfa. In fall it’s best to cut at 4 inches to catch snow and protect the stand against extreme cold weather. Use lower-pitch blades because higher-pitch blades can suck up dirt; they are good for picking up lodged forage. Cut in a wide swath that lies up to 70 percent of the field width. The goal is for alfalfa to dry quickly because it’s still burning sugar; it continues to respire until it reaches 60 percent moisture. Keeping the stomatal openings – the holes in the leaves where the carbon dioxide goes in, and oxygen and water go out – can allow the alfalfa to dry faster in the sun, which maximizes sugar quality.
When merging,
- don’t be afraid to drive on the hay. A merger is better than a rake because it minimizes dirt contamination. A rotary with a sidebar is the second-best way to merge. The poorest is a wheel rake. If using a wheel rake be sure to set it properly to get maximum hay and minimum dirt.
When baling or chopping,
- maintaining the pickup fingers keeps the harvest from being left behind. While going down the field, match ground speed with power-take-off speed. Don’t comb through the windrow too slow. Driving fast is okay, but not always good because of possible leaf knockage. Morning is nice because it maximizes the sunlight. But it needs to be done when the weather dictates.
Paying attention to details can help with a good establishment, Goplen said. Consideration of herbicide carryover is important to prevent harming the alfalfa stand. Dry weather can prevent chemicals from breaking down as it did in parts of the Midwest this past year.
Once the crop is growing and producing, scouting for insects and disease is money well spent in the alfalfa field. Many pests can be managed with cutting if a farmer knows what’s out there.
Yields will fall off for an alfalfa crop after two years; eventually deterioration and profit loss dictate when it’s time to quit. Be proactive and have a plan to use the nitrogen credits.
Goplen spoke at a recent seminar hosted by Albert Lea Seed Company. Visit www.agronomy.org – search for “alfalfa” – for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.