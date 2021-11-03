Develop financial relationships

From supply-chain issues to employee shortages, the same challenges affecting every corner of commerce are also creating difficulties in the agricultural industry. A piece of equipment breaks down in the height of harvest, but no one has parts in stock. Shipping is slow. New equipment is difficult or impossible to find; used equipment is expensive. As the harvest window is closing, farmers are stressed.
Locally sourced meat has become a popular alternative to eating out, but consumers are frustrated there’s less meat available. Meat-processing plants are booked full, creating delays. Part of the problem stems from processing-plant shutdowns and employee shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It may feel like there’s no way to avoid the cycle. But one possible solution may be surprising – develop a relationship with an agricultural lender.
Many community banks take circumstances into consideration. Similar to when they supported farmers and agribusinesses through the Paycheck Protection Program process, they recognize the current crisis for what it is.
An agricultural lender can inform farmers about the latest government programs available to farmers. Programs are constantly changing and there are application deadlines. In 2020, for example, State Bank of Cross Plains assisted or alerted agricultural clients of various programs.
- U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage program payments – received October or November
- USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program-1 and -2 payments – received June, August, and September to December
- USDA Market Facilitation Program payments – received January or February
- Wisconsin Farm Support Program – received July or August
- Paycheck Protection Program – two phases that required application through a financial institution
Many customers assume financial support isn’t available when times are difficult. Agricultural lenders can suggest opportunities of which customers may be unaware. Stay in contact with an agriculture lender throughout the year; consider them part of a strategic planning team.
Many agricultural-lending specialists have developed a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry through personal experience and-or working with a wide variety of farmers, suppliers and agricultural vendors. Agricultural lenders have seen different farming styles that enable them to share ideas.
Cash flow – There are ways to manage cash flow to make everything else work more smoothly. Consider if the cash-flow issue is new or is something that’s been building through the years. Agricultural lenders can help determine if it’s time to open a line of credit or simply change the terms of a farmer’s existing line of credit to match the reality of current circumstances.
Financial assistance – Lenders can suggest using available government programs.
Crop insurance – Lenders can help a farmer determine if a policy fits the farmer’s need. Because the premium for crop insurance is fixed, the benefit comes from talking to experts who understand a farmer’s operation and can find the best fit.
Product review – Commodity prices are increasing but so are input costs. Talk to an agronomist or seed representative to understand how to reach maximum yield from specific soils – and adjust 2022 crop plans accordingly.
Examine land use – Farmers should consider reviewing acreage for pieces of land that may not be serving them. Do an analysis to ensure each piece is profitable. If a landlord is increasing rent, consider if it still makes sense to farm that field.
Apply best business practices – A family farm often feels like a labor of love and legacy, but it’s also a business. For those struggling to manage the farm as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic drag, look at the farm solely from the business side.
Strategic planning – It’s never too early to think about next year. It’s time to be proactive. Financially successful corporations review and rebalance debt portfolios regularly. We sit with customers to review the current situation, and talk about options and opportunities for next year or future years.
Automation – Employee shortages are affecting everyone. Investigate ways to automate a system. Talk to a lender about available loan programs.
Discounts – Review vendor contracts for potential discounts, such as paying in advance or signing long-term deals.
Tax advantages – Talk to an accountant about upcoming sales or purchases. If there might be a need to purchase equipment in the next few years, there may be benefits to making the purchase during a specific fiscal year. The same scenario holds for any anticipated sale of land or equipment. The difference in tax benefits could be substantial. A joint meeting with an accountant and lender is never a bad idea.
Create a succession plan – The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many people to consider retirement more seriously. Consider a plan for selling or passing along the farm or agribusiness to the next generation. Agricultural lenders have resources to help with the process.
Visit sbcp.bank and search for “agriculture lending” for more information.